In pictures: Bianca Andreescu dazzles at Sportel Awards in Monaco with her mother Maria

Bianca Andreescu and her mother Maria stole the show at the 2023 Sportel Awards in Monaco on Wednesday, October 25. The mother-daughter duo wore matching black dresses and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

The Sportel Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes the best sports images and programs of the year, as well as the most influential personalities in the sports media industry.

On Wednesday, Bianca Andreescu took to social media to share glimpses of the glamorous event. She was seen donning a stunning black lace stitch long dress with fringes, perfectly complementing her dark hair and eyes.

The second picture featured her mother, Maria Andreescu, who looked equally stunning in a short version of the dress.

"It was an honor to attend @sportelawards Thank you for having us✨💖," Andreescu wrote on Instagram.

Bianca Andreescu’s appearance at the Sportel Awards was a rare opportunity to see her off the court as she has been keeping a low profile since her withdrawal from the 2023 US Open as well as the Billie Jean King Cup finals due to a back injury.

The 23-year-old made her latest tournament appearance at the 2023 Canadian Open where she was stunned in the first round by Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi. She struggled to find her rhythm, while Giorgi played aggressively, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

A look at Bianca Andreescu's performance in the 2023 season so far

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Citi Open

Bianca Andreescu's journey through the 2023 tennis season is a narrative of resilience and effort to regain her form amidst adversities.

Starting the year with an early-round defeat at the Adelaide International 1 and Australian Open didn't set a positive pace for the Canadian. As the season progressed, she engaged in a series of WTA 1000 tournaments, marking her presence albeit with mixed outcomes.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai Open saw her exiting in the initial round, while the Indian Wells and Miami Open witnessed her reaching the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Her venture in the Madrid Open and the Italian Open ended in the second round.

The Grand Slam tournaments mirrored a blend of promise and challenge for Andreescu. Both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon Championships saw her battling her way to the third round.

At Roland Garros, she notably defeated Victoria Azarenka in the first round before being ousted by Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. Similarly, at the Wimbledon Championships, she won against Anna Bondar and Anhelina Kalinina in the initial rounds before losing to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Bianca Andreescu's challenges continued at the Citi Open and Canadian Open, where she lost her opening match before encountering a back injury that compelled her to withdraw from the 2023 US Open. The injury also kept her sidelined during the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.