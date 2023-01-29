In pictures: Bill Gates, Ricky Ponting, and other celebrities attend Australian Open 2023 men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic locked horns with World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash of the 2023 Australian Open men's singles at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 29. Attending the same, a bevy of celebrities were in the stands to witness the first men's Grand Slam final of the new season.

Negating injury concerns at the start of the tournament, the former World No. 1 has been in superb form throughout the tournament as he beat Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles. The final score read 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in favor of the Serbian maestro.

Among the celebrity attendees were former richest man in the world and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The American was sporting an Australian Open hat as he soaked up every moment of the intense final match between Djokovic and Tsitsipas.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also spotted in the stands watching the epic showdown between the third and fourth seeds in the Major.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting also made an appearance at the Rod Laver Arena. Ponting and his wife, Rianna Jennifer Canto, were seen enjoying every bit of the match. Ponting captained the Australian cricket team to two Cricket World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all-time.

Melbourne-born Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Griffiths was also spotted in the stands as she joined an elite list of celebrities attending the final of the 111th edition of the Australian Open.

Australian television presenter and journalist Eddie McGuire and his wife Carla McGuire were among the celebrity fans as well.

Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1 after winning the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic pounced on his chances of reclaiming the ATP No. 1 spot after defeating Tsitsipas in the final of the Melbourne Major. Djokovic, who has previously occupied the spot for a record 373 weeks, has finished as the year-end No. 1 seven times in his career -- the most by anyone in the history of men's tennis.

The 35-year-old is currently ranked No. 5 in the world and will climb to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday. Tsitsipas, on the other hand will be the new World No. 3 after his runner-up finish at the Australian Open.

