In Pictures: Boris Becker visits girlfriend Lilian's family in Sao Tome and Príncipe, Africa for Christmas holidays; couple goes boating & hiking

Tennis legend Boris Becker was seen enjoying his Christmas holidays, visiting his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro's family in Sao Tome and Príncipe.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded some pictures from his visit to the African island nation.

In one picture, the German can be seen standing close to his girlfriend as they pose in front of a river. In another picture, Becker and Lilian are sitting on a boat. The six-time Grand Slam champion was dressed casually in black shorts and a shirt, while Lilian is dressed in a beige color dress.

Source- Boris Becker Instagram handle

In another one of the pictures Becker uploaded, he can be seen reclining on a boat. Yet another picture showed the former player posing with two other people in front of a magnificent view.

Source- Boris Becker Instagram handle

Boris Becker's response to controversial Nick Kyrgios statement

Recently, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios made a statement about tennis being a slow sport in the past and took Becker's name to make his point. This did not sit right with the German, who responded to Kyrgios on X (formerly Twitter) by questioning the Australian's credibility as he was yet to win a singles Grand Slam.

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach (yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from? Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer, Borg v Nadal, Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe,Conners, Lendl Agassi, Courier, Edberg, Wilander, Kuerten, Bruguera, Rafter, Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis" Becker wrote on X.

Becker also stated that it was important to respect the players of the past.

"It’s simple, you have to respect the past of our sport, in addition to publicly thanking the former players. All these players made it possible for Nick Kyrgios not to play tennis all year round and that, even so, he can make a living with this sport," Becker said, via Eurosport.