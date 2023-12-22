In pictures: Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi dress up as characters from The Great Gatsby

Nick Kyrgios, who struggled with injury throughout 2023, is keeping himself busy while he recovers. Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi were recently seen dressed up as characters from F. Scott Fitzgerald novel 'The Great Gatsby'.

Kyrgios and Hatzi began dating at the end of 2021, as revealed by Hatzi during the Netflix series Break Point. Hatzi graduated in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in psychological sciences. Kyrgios credits a lot of his success to Hatzi, who is frequently seen traveling with the Australian on tour.

Hatzi recently took to social media to upload pictures of the pair dressed up in Jazz Age-inspired outfits. Her caption on the post confirmed that the duo were imspired by the The Great Gatsby universe.

"The Great Gatsby," Hatzi wrote.

The Australian was dressed in matching beige coat and pants. He finished his look with a beret. In contrast, Hatzi was dressed in a bright red dress. She finished her look with black heels and a silver handbag.

Nick Kyrgios' 2022 season saw him take home the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinankis. He also reached the final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Novak Djokovic in 4 sets. Kyrgios additionally reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios controversy with Boris Becker explained

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently caught himself in the news for his comments on how the sport was very slow in the past, compared to the current day. He mentioned Boris Becker by name, saying that past players were not as good as players are today.

"The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd," Kyrgios said via The Athletic.

Becker responded to the Australian by questioning his credibility as he is yet to win any major Grand Slam title. The German added that players must respect the past of the sport, reminding Kyrgios that past players made it possible for him to make a living from tennis without playing all year.

"You must be grateful that they existed: without them, the tennis circus would not continue to exist, there have never been so many monetary prizes and there has never been as much publicity as there is today," said Becker.

Kyrgios responded by saying that he was one of the few players to have brought millions in money and fans to the sport.

"I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone," Kyrgios wrote on his X handle.