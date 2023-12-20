"You old heads are all the same" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to Yevgeny Kafelnikov criticizing him for Boris Becker statements

Nick Kyrgios' feud with Boris Becker might have entered its sixth day, but Yevgeny Kafelnikov, the latest entrant into the scene, is also starting to face the Aussies' wrath.

The Russian, a two-time Grand Slam champion, entered the fray last night when he slammed Kyrgios for comparing himself to the great Boris Becker. Kafelnikov reminded Kyrgios that he is yet to win a grand slam and concluded by sarcastically questioning his choice of weed.

"Dude hasn’t won Slam in singles and comparing his impact to game of tennis to one of the BEST legend in our sport Boris Becker @TheBorisBecker?? What kind of weed is he smoking??" Kafelnikov said via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kyrgios then responded with a fiery set of tweets. He instantly launched an onslaught against the Russian for calling him a "potato," and kept referring to him the same way throughout their exchange.

While defending his argument with Becker, Kyrgios brought current pro and Kafelnikov's compatriot Andrey Rublev into the discussion, suggesting that, going by Becker's logic, both he and Rublev have the same amount of credibility considering both of them have never won a slam.

"Never ever said that he hasn’t impacted the game champion. We have another potato on board. He said that if you haven’t won a slam there is no credibility???? RUBLEV??? lol you old heads are all the same," Kyrgios retaliated via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kyrgios concluded his statements on Kafelnikov by assuring him that he'd helped his tweet gain more traction.

"I’ll also make sure your sad ass tweet reaches more than 50 k people. Sad guy," Kyrgios concluded on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Nick Kyrgios has been sidelined for more than a year

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

The former Wimbledon runner-up has been out of action for more than a year now and has been nursing knee and wrist injuries for quite some time now.

In an interview with the Guardian in November earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios conceded that the "stars need to align a little bit" for him to mount a comeback in 2024. While it seems unlikely at the moment, Kyrgios remains hopeful that he can come back soon.

The star had a breakthrough year in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon finals where he lost to Novak Djokovic, and winning the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles championship with compatriot and good friend, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

