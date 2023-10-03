In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and other stars grace the red carpet at Beijing Olympic Tower for China Open players' party

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are among the top names competing at the 2023 China Open, marking the return of the ATP 500 and WTA 1000 events to Beijing for the first time since 2019.

Looking to make a memorable return, the tournament organizers went all out and hosted a spectacular players' party at the brightly illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower on Sunday, October 1.

Iga Swiatek graced the red carpet in a royal blue power suit, paired with a white t-shirt and matching white sneakers, seemingly repeating her outfit from the Japan Open players' party.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, opted to dress down in a gray collared t-shirt and black fur-lined denim jacket. The Spaniard sported a cheerful smile as he posed with a keychain gifted to him at the event.

Coco Gauff cut a stylish figure in her light wash jeans, white top and black leather jacket. Similarly, Qinwen Zheng also donned a black leather jacket, complementing her chic all-white ensemble.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina opted for a more informal look, wearing jeans paired with casual sweatshirts. Casper Ruud, on the other hand, arrived in his Yonex-sponsored white training kit.

Ruud, Swiatek, Gauff, Medvedev and Rybakina also joined the tournament organizers on stage at the players' party and raised a toast to celebrate the event. The players also posed for pictures together at the Beijing Olympic Tower.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

China Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in SF; Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek advance to 2R

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open

Despite making his debut appearance at the China Open, Carlos Alcaraz has already stamped his authority on the ATP 500 event. The Spaniard advanced to the semifinals in Beijing with dominant straight-set wins over Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Musetti and Casper Ruud.

The top seed will take on Jannik Sinner for a spot in the final of the ATP 500 event. Their head-to-head record currently stands at 3-3, with the Italian emerging victorious in their most recent clash in the 2023 Miami Open semifinals.

On the other side of the draw, Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Medvedev leads 9-7 in his head-to-head against Zverev. However, it was the German who secured victory in their most recent clash at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

On the women's side, second seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round after claiming a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo. She will take on Varvara Gracheva next.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3 in her tournament opener, setting up a clash with Petra Martic in the second round.