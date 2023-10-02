Iga Swiatek's outfit choice for the 2023 China Open players' party sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Swiatek recently competed at the 2023 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Following a bye in the first round, the Pole claimed a 6-4, 7-5 win over Mai Hontama to reach the quarterfinals. However, she could not advance further in the tournament as she suffered a 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 defeat to eventual champion Veronika Kudermetova.

Subsequently, the World No. 2 arrived in Beijing for her debut appearance at the China Open. She graced the red carpet at the players' party for the WTA 1000 event in a stylish blue power suit, paired with a white t-shirt and matching white sneakers.

Tennis fans couldn't help but notice that Iga Swiatek's attire bore a striking resemblance to the outfit she donned for the players' party in Tokyo, leading them to believe she had chosen to repeat the ensemble.

"From Tokyo to Beijing. She packs light I guess," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Several fans humorously poked fun at the Pole's lack of interest in fashion, joking that she had put no effort into her outfit.

"She truly won the IDGAF war... zero effort queen," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Iga said “Wanna see me do it again?” This girl gives negative f*%ks I love her for it! Queen of IDGAF IJBOL nation!" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Other users playfully drew parallels between Swiatek's attire and the suits typically worn by American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres.

"Iga DeGeneres," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Her style inspo," another user commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek to locks horns with Varvara Gracheva after China Open 1R win over Sara Sorribes Tormo

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Iga Swiatek kicked off her tournament debut at the 2023 China Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Pole made a strong start to the match, hitting 17 winners and securing 15 of the 17 net points in the opening set.

The World No. 2 continued her dominance in the second set, quickly rushing away to a 3-0 lead. Despite Sorribes Tormo's efforts to bounce back, the 22-year-old displayed her resilience, breaking the Spaniard's serve five times before clinching the win.

The Pole registered 27 winners to 25 unforced errors over the course of the encounter. Meanwhile, Sorribes Tormo recorded six winners to 16 unforced errors.

Iga Swiatek will play against Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the China Open. Gracheva defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to book her spot against the second seed.