In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz meets up with rap icons Drake and Lil Wayne during his attendance at Miami Heat clash

Carlos Alcaraz recently interacted with rappers Drake and Lil Wayne after attending the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday (March 26).

Aubrey Graham, more popularly known as Drake, is the only music artist to chart 300+ songs on the Billboard Hot 100, making him one of the highest-selling artists in music history. Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., whose artist moniker is Lil Wayne, is also in the Canadian rapper's league with nine Platinum albums.

Both Drake and Lil Wayne were in Miami for Tuesday's NBA regular season game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, which the latter won 113-92. Alcaraz, ranked No. 2 in the world, was also among the stars in the building, catching the hoop action after his Round of 16 victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz first met up with Lil Wayne courtside following the game's finish. The two took a picture together while sporting smiles and pointing at each other as a sign of respect. The 20-year-old later uploaded the photo on his Instagram stories.

The Spaniard then ran into Drake during an after-party in Miami. He was visibly ecstatic at meeting the hit-maker and posted their photo on social media as well, with the caption:

"@champagnepapi 🤯🔥🔝"

Meanwhile, Drake and Lil Wayne's tennis connection goes way back. Drake dropped legendary players Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal's names in his rap songs 'Worst Behaviour' and 'Sticky', respectively.

Lil Wayne has also used Nadal's name in one of his rap songs. Moreover, he famously wrote a column for Sports Illustrated from prison in September 2010, correctly predicting the Spaniard and Kim Clijsters as the US Open men's and women's singles champions.

Carlos Alcaraz also met NBA legend Steph Curry after Miami Heat game

Carlos Alcaraz poses with Jimmy Butler, Sebastian Yatra and Frances Tiafoe at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is a self-proclaimed basketball fan. The World No. 2 disclosed to fans last September that he watches videos of five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan.

Alcaraz's bond with Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is well publicized as well. The American shared the court with Alcaraz during a charity match preceding last year's US Open. He also invited the Spaniard to watch the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday.

Following the game, Carlos Alcaraz got to meet several NBA stars, including Steph Curry and Chris Paul. He will now hopefully get some rest before taking on Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open later on Wednesday.

