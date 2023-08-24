Watch: Jimmy Butler dresses like a ball boy, raises $320,000, and stuns World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat did it all on Wednesday night at the Stars of the Open event days before the 2023 US Open. Butler delighted the crowd by serving as a ball boy during an exhibition match, helping raise money for Ukraine relief efforts and beating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Heat star was a surprise guest at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. He was part of the ball crew in an exhibition match between Alcaraz and World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Butler also had an impromptu game against the World No. 1, which he won after surprising Alcaraz with his tennis skills. However, it was obvious that the Spanish star was taking it easy on his friend.

Here's the video:

At the end of the day, Stars of the Open helped raise $320,000 in relief humanitarian efforts for people in Ukraine. The 14,000 people in attendance had a great night and are looking forward to the start of the 2023 US Open on Aug. 28.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra was also at the event. The presence of both Yatra and Jimmy Butler was praised by Tiafoe, who reckons that the two stars would bring more fans into tennis.

"It's great for the game," Tiafoe said. "It's great for these guys to come out and support our sport, the sport that we love, and work so hard to play at a high level. I hope you guys really enjoyed the night; that's what counts."

Jimmy Butler undergoes ball crew training

Jimmy Butler at the 2023 US Open

Before making his way to the court, Butler had to undergo training with the ball crew. He had his work cut out for him, picking up balls and learning where to throw or roll them during a match. He also did the ball crew's signature quick stiff run when picking up the ball.

It was an overall fun night in New York. Butler had the time of his life entertaining the New York crowd while also raising money for Ukraine. He's a huge tennis fan and has been friends with stars like Alcaraz, Tiafoe and Coco Gauff.

