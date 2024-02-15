In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz tours Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires

Carlos Alcaraz recently visited the iconic Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, also known as La Bombonera, the home of the Argentine football club Boca Juniors.

Alcaraz, who is in Buenos Aires for the 2024 Argentina Open, took a tour of the stadium and its facilities with his team on Wednesday (February 14).

Alcaraz recently reached the quarterfinals in the 2024 Australian Open for the first time in his career, before losing to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in four sets. The Spaniard showed no signs of rust as he breezed through his first four matches, only dropping a single set along the way, defeating Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Sonego, Shang Juncheng, and Miomir Kecmanovic, en route to the last eight.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, is one of the most popular football clubs in Argentina and South America. The club has won 74 official titles, including 35 Primera Division championships, 17 domestic cups, and 22 international titles. The club has produced many legendary players, such as Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme, Martin Palermo, and Carlos Tevez, among others.

The club’s official Instagram account shared a few pictures of Alcaraz’s visit, and captioned them:

"Nice day for some mats at the Temple, right?"

Carlos Alcaraz to face Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the 2024 Argentina Open Round of 16

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz will take on local qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Argentina Open on Friday, February 16.

The Spaniard, who is the top seed and defending champion of the ATP 250 clay-court tournament, received a bye in the first round and will play his first match of the tournament against the 134th-ranked Argentine.

Alcaraz will be looking to win his 13th ATP title and his first of the season in Buenos Aires, where he defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the final last year. The Spaniard breezed past Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic, and Bernabe Zapata Miralles en route to the final, without losing a set.

Carabelli is playing in his fourth ATP main draw match of his career. The Argentine qualified for the Argentina Open main draw by defeating Jaume Munar and Hugo Dellien. The 24-year-old then upset Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round in straight sets to set up a clash with Alcaraz.

This will be the first meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Camilo Ugo Carabelli on the ATP tour. The winner will face either qualifier Andrea Vavassori or seventh seed Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals.