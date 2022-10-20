In pictures:  Carlos Alcaraz visits Real Madrid locker room, meets up with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, coach Carlo Ancelotti and others

Carlos Alcaraz watched Carlo Ancelotti's side defeat Elche before paying a visit to the Real Madrid locker room on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, a Los Blancos fan, congratulated the winners in the dressing room and was also photographed with Karim Benzema, coach Ancelotti, and several other players.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz went to Real Madrid’s locker room earlier today and everybody was excited about that, including Mr. Ancelotti. Carlos Alcaraz went to Real Madrid’s locker room earlier today and everybody was excited about that, including Mr. Ancelotti. https://t.co/Uw6KJd0RPQ

"Carlos Alcaraz went to Real Madrid's locker room earlier today and everybody was excited about that including Mr. Ancelotti"

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed in the sixth minute of the game, but went on to score the second for his side in the 75th minute after Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute.

Marco Asensio scored a third goal with a minute of play remaining to help Real Madrid fashion a 3-0 win which put them six points clear of second-placed Barcelona in the La Liga points table.

RMadridHome @RMadridHome LA LIGA STANDINGS



1. Real Madrid CF (28)

2. *FC Barcelona (22)

3. Real Sociedad (22)

4. Atletico Madrid (20)

5. Real Betis (20)



*game in hand LA LIGA STANDINGS1. Real Madrid CF (28)2. *FC Barcelona (22)3. Real Sociedad (22)4. Atletico Madrid (20)5. Real Betis (20)*game in hand 🚨 LA LIGA STANDINGS1. Real Madrid CF (28)2. *FC Barcelona (22)3. Real Sociedad (22)4. Atletico Madrid (20)5. Real Betis (20)*game in hand

With nine wins and a draw, Real Madrid head the league standings with 28 points while Barcelona, who have a match in hand, have 22 points.

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes was all smiles as he posed alongside the 2022 US Open champion, who has had an incredible tennis season.

The World No. 1 was also photographed alongside another Brazilian and Real Madrid star Vinicius Juniour.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN . Que dupla 🤜🤛. Vini Jr. compartió una foto con Carlos Alcaraz en el vestuario de Real Madrid. Presente y futuro del Tenis y el Fútbol Que dupla 🤜🤛. Vini Jr. compartió una foto con Carlos Alcaraz en el vestuario de Real Madrid. Presente y futuro del Tenis y el Fútbol 🎾⚽. https://t.co/1SzSLxGHpS

"What a pair. Vini Jr. shared a photo with Carlos Alcaraz in the Real Madrid locker room. Present and future of Tennis and Soccer"

“It is a source of pride that a great Madridista like you wins his first Grand Slam and is the youngest world number 1 in history" - Real Madrid to Carlos Alcaraz after US Open

Carlos Alcaraz - 2022 US Open Champion and youngest World No. in in history

The affinity between Carlos Alcaraz and Real Madrid was evident immediately after the Spaniard's US Open win. The club lauded the 19-year-old, who won his first Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, via a statement on social media.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Real Madrid club statement:



“Congratulations on your historic victory in US Open, Real Madrid club statement:“Congratulations on your historic victory in US Open, @carlosalcaraz . It’s a source of pride that a great Madridista like you wins his first Grand Slam & is the youngest Tennis player in history to reach no.1 in the ATP rankings. Congratulations!” ⭐️ Real Madrid club statement: “Congratulations on your historic victory in US Open, @carlosalcaraz. It’s a source of pride that a great Madridista like you wins his first Grand Slam & is the youngest Tennis player in history to reach no.1 in the ATP rankings. Congratulations!” https://t.co/c0uWzYza0v

"Congratulations on your historic victory in US Open, @carlosalcaraz. It’s a source of pride that a great Madridista like you wins his first Grand Slam & is the youngest tennis player in history to reach no.1 in the ATP rankings. Congratulations!"

Alcaraz won titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid ahead of the US Open. The Spaniard, who defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Masters, went down to Zverev in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros but came into his own at the US Open.

Joseph Romanos @JosephRomanos Carlos Alcaraz is the first genuine potential legend of men's tennis to emerge since Novak Djokovic nearly 20 years ago. (That's three tennis generations ago!)

Alcaraz is the real deal, as he showed in winning the US Open at 19, with three five-setters along the way. Carlos Alcaraz is the first genuine potential legend of men's tennis to emerge since Novak Djokovic nearly 20 years ago. (That's three tennis generations ago!)Alcaraz is the real deal, as he showed in winning the US Open at 19, with three five-setters along the way.

Alcaraz played three marathon five-setters against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe en route to the finals of the US Open where he got past Casper Ruud in four sets.

The youngster created history by becoming the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the game after defeating Ruud, who was also in the running for the top spot in the ATP rankings ahead of the final.

By virtue of his title win in New York, Alcaraz also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal, who won the 2005 French Open immediately after turning 19.

Poll : 0 votes