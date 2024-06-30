In Pictures: Caroline Wozniacki, husband David Lee & children Olivia, James enjoy 'family day out' at Wimbledon ahead of 2024 campaign

Caroline Wozniacki has reached England to begin her first Wimbledon campaign since her return to tennis. The Dane's husband David Lee and their children Olivia and James have accompanied her as she charts her return to tennis after a pregnancy-induced hiatus.

Wozniacki retired from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. She and her husband, former NBA player David Lee welcomed their first child, Olivia, in June 2021 and their son, James, in October 2022.

She announced her return to the sport through a Vogue article in June 2023 and finally played her first match at the 2024 Canada Open against Kimberly Birrell, whom she beat convincingly.

She achieved some milestones on her return, such as reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals at the Canadian Open and reaching the fourth round at the US Open.

The former World No. 1 began her preparation for grass season at the Birmingham Open, where she lost in the first round. Then she played at the Bad Homburg Open and reached the quarterfinal.

Now she has reached SW19 for the third slam of the year, where she will enjoy the company of her family at Wimbledon. They also accompanied her to practice clad in all white, adhering to Wimbledon protocol.

Wozniacki will begin her campaign at Wimbledon against American qualifier Alycia Parks in the first round.

Caroline Wozniacki: "For them to travel with me and my family, it's great"

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband and daughter at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki talked about the upside of traveling with her family for tennis. While talking to the press at the 2024 Miami Open she said that her daughter was always excited to get on the plane and meet new people. The Dane also revealed Olivia's special admiration for Pairs.

"Olivia is always excited about getting on a plane and going to meet new people and see new places. She still talks about Paris. I don't know why Paris. I mean, I guess a lot of people love Paris. But that's one that kind of sticks out to her. She talks about all the places we've been. I think it's great. She's so young. James is even younger. But I see her really take everything in, and that's pretty cool," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki also added that it was nice to have her family around while she charts her comeback to tennis.

"For them still to be able to see me put the work in, it's a great way also for them to learn. And for them to travel with me and my family, it's great. I think we're getting closer even in a different way. They have to adapt, but I think it's fun for them," she said.

Caroline Wozniacki is a Grand Slam champion with the 2018 Australian Open under her belt.

