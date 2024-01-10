In pictures: Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria Galligani explore Victoria Zoo together ahead of Australian Open, spot giraffes and lions

Casper Ruud was spotted enjoying his time off with girlfriend Maria Galligani at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria, Australia earlier today.

Currently down under courtesy of the first slam of the year, Casper Ruud began his 2024 campaign at the United Cup in Perth last week. He rallied Norway to the quarterfinals, winning all three singles matches but ultimately succumbed to the French in the decisive doubles rubber.

In what is his last week off before the start of the Australian Open, Ruud looked in high spirits as he explored the Victorian fauna with his girlfriend Maria Galligani.

Like many players in the past and present, the Norwegian took the time off to explore Australia's vast and diverse array of nature-based tourism opportunities.

Both he and Galligani took to their respective Instagram accounts to document their day at the zoo. The pair spotted giraffes, lions, zebras, and hippos, among other animals during their safari.

Galligani also made sure to share an adorable video of the famous Australian Koala Bear.

Maria Galligani and Ruud spot a Koala at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria, Australia

She also shared a cheeky photo of Ruud posing with what looked like an ostrich egg.

Casper Ruud at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria Australia

The couple often share pictures of their adventures. They were last spotted holidaying at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they welcomed in the holiday season last year.

"Thankful for family time during the holidays❤️Merry Christmas to everyone🎄," Ruud wrote.

Casper Ruud win his maiden slam in 2024?

Ruud during a training session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Casper Ruud comes into the 2024 season looking to break his grand slam final curse and win his maiden slam after finishing in second place thrice in the past.

Twice a finalist at Roland Garros and once at the US Open, the Norwegian comes into the Australian Open on the back of some good form. He convincingly won all three of his singles matches at the United Cup without dropping a set against the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Borna Coric, and Adrian Mannarino.

Headed into the Australian Open seeded No. 11 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, Casper Ruud will look to find that old form that saw him reach as high as No. 2. Ruud comes into the 2024 season ready to mount a serious charge in the bigger tournaments and only time will tell us how he fares.