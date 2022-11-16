In Pictures: "Clearly the Brat" Serena Williams lights up the National Portrait Gallery with her 3 sisters

Serena Williams recently shared a couple of pictures alongside her sisters Venus Williams, Lyndrea Price, and Isha Price at the National Portrait Gallery event.

Venus and Serena have three half-sisters — Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha. Yetunde Price passed away in 2003 after allegedly being mistakenly killed in Compton near a suspected gang house.

Williams stated that she is blessed to have sisters and cherishes every moment she gets to spend with them. She also pointed out that she was clearly the brat of the group.

“Sisters. I love having sisters. I was fortunate enough to have 4. Now 3...I have grown and learned to love and cherish every moment with them. As you can tell clearly I am the brat. @ladyisha01 @lyndrea_imani @venuswilliams And life long friend and honorary dad Larry Bailey,” wrote Serena Williams.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams honored at the National Portrait Gallery

The Williams sisters at the 2022 US Open

Serena and Venus Williams were recently honored with the Portrait of a Nation award at the National Portrait Gallery.

The Williams sisters, American record producer Clive Davis, and Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Anthony Fauci, were among the museum's seven Portrait of a Nation award recipients.

Janai Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, took to Twitter to share glimpses of Serena Williams receiving the award.

"Congratulations to ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ for receiving the #portraitofanation award," tweeted Nelson.

"It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country," Serena said in her acceptance speech, as conveyed by Nelson.

Janai Nelson @JNelsonLDF As @serenawilliams said: It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country. As @serenawilliams said: It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country. https://t.co/H1SJ9gvjxQ

Venus Williams, a former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, was also pictured receiving her award.

"The original #GOAT ⁦@Venuseswilliams⁩ accepts the #portraitofanation award looking like a super model and lauding the exquisite work of ⁦@robertpruittcom⁩," wrote Nelson.

