In Pictures: Coco Gauff dazzles in chic grey dress as she shows off her "dinner date" look days after Madrid Open upset

American tennis player Coco Gauff recently showed off her outfit for a dinner date days after a fourth-round exit from the contention in the women's singles draw at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Gauff looked threatening in her first couple of matches at the La Caja Magica as she thrashed Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands with a double bagel and overcame Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-1. However, Madison Keys spoiled Gauff's party by defeating her 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday, April 29.

This was notably Gauff's best result in four Madrid Open campaigns. Her first showing at the WTA 1000 event ended in the first round in 2021. She improved the following year with a third-round finish and produced a similar result in 2023.

The American has seemingly put the disappointment from losing to fellow American Keys on Monday behind as she went out dining. She took to Instagram and shared her look for the evening. She adorned a chic grey off-shoulder dress and paired it with black Chelsea boots.

"Pov: im ur dinner date"

Gauff was also in contention for the women's doubles title at the 2024 Madrid Open until Wednesday, May 1, alongside her compatriot Taylor Townsend. The two were seeded fourth and began their challenge with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over the pair of Anna Bondar and Teraza Mihalikova.

The two then defeated the duo of Sofia Kenin and Bathenie Mattek-Sands 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in an all-American Round-of-16 battle. Their journey ended on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 loss at the hands of the sixth-seeded couplet of Laura Siegemund and Barbora Krejcikova.

Coco Gauff is dating an aspiring actor from Atlanta

Coco Gauff

In an interview with Vogue a few weeks ago, Coco Gauff revealed that she has been seeing a school student who is from Atlanta and aspires to be an actor.

"He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar. He’s not from Delray. He’s actually from Atlanta," Gauff said.

More recently, she told Time that this is her first dating experience. The 20-year-old said:

"This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

Coco Gauff first talked about her relationship after her US Open triumph in September 2023. She's yet to reveal her boyfriend's name.