In pictures: Coco Gauff enjoys a fairy-tale vacation at Disney World with family

Coco Gauff is spending some well-deserved downtime with her family at the happiest place on earth. Gauff shared some adorable photos of her attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party with family at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

Gauff has had an incredible year on the court, becoming the youngest US Open champion since Serena Williams' historic victory in 1999. She also won three other singles titles at Auckland, Washington DC, and Cincinnati, along with two doubles titles at Doha and Miami with her compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Gauff posted pictures from her Disney adventure on her Instagram account on Sunday, December 17. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her parents and siblings in front of the iconic Castle, which was decked out in festive lights and decorations.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

This is not the first time that Gauff has celebrated her tennis milestones with a fun-filled trip. In November, she attended the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, a music festival and carnival curated by rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Gauff also shared pictures from the sets of various artists, such as Teezo Touchdown, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff credited for surge in 2023 US Open ticket prices and sales

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff’s stellar performance at the 2023 US Open has been hailed as a major boost for the women’s event’s economy.

Gauff had a remarkable year on the tour, clinching four trophies, including her first Grand Slam title at the US Open. She finished the year as the World No. 3, with a 51-16 win-loss record.

StubHub, a ticket exchange and resale company, revealed in its year-end report how women’s sports took a bigger share of the market this year, despite the competition from male events like the World Series, Formula One, and Lionel Messi’s MLS debut.

Gauff was the main factor behind the increase in ticket prices and sales for women’s matches at the New York Major. After the American reached the final, the sales for the women’s final jumped by another 20%, on top of the 30% rise earlier.

Women also ruled the live music scene, with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, P!NK, and Adele accounting for 73% of the total sales among the top 10 global touring artists in 2023.