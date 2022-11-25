In pictures: Coco Gauff, Eugenie Bouchard and other tennis players' Thanksgiving celebrations

Many athletes from the tennis fraternity, including Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard, celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24.

With the official tennis season concluding for most players, they were able to put their feet up and celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones.

Gauff enjoyed the day with her parents and brothers as well as their extended family. The 18-year-old wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving and even shared pictures of the “spread for the evening”, showing a variety of Thanksgiving delicacies.

“We’re missing a lot of people in the pic but happy thanksgiving from my fam to yours,” Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, revealed that she was in charge of cooking brussels sprouts for her Thanksgiving dinner.

“Why am I in charge of the Brussels sprouts,” Eugenie Bouchard wondered in a social media post.

The Canadian further shared pictures of her delicious menu, which also included the Thanksgiving turkey and some caviar and blini. Bouchard also showed her fancy candle-light dinner set up with her fans on social media.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Madison Keys also shared some recipes she made for her dinner party, which included apple crisp and green beans baked to perfection.

Madison Keys on Instagram

Next Gen ATP Finals winner Brandon Nakashima was also in festive spirits as he shared sweet family photos.

"Lots to be thankful for," he wrote.

Brandon Nakashima on Instagram

Victoria Azarenka and American tennis legend Billie Jean King also wished everyone on the occasion and expressed their gratitude.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday to express gratitude, but really we should do it all year long. For the love and support of family and friends For those working today so others may have a joyful day For relationships both old and new, I am forever thankful. Happy Thanksgiving” King said.

“Happy thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it today! I’m grateful on this day and every other day to spend it on the tennis court doing what I love to do,” Azarenka conveyed.

Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard reflect on their 2022 season

Coco Gauff reached a career-high in both singles and doubles in 2022

Coco Gauff had an incredible 2022 season, which saw her reach a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles. The young American also finished as the runner-up at the 2022 French Open in singles as well as doubles.

Reflecting on her year, the American teenager said that the season was unforgettable but noted that the best was yet to come.

"We live, we learn, but mostly importantly we keep trying. 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome," Coco Gauff wrote.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard made a tennis comeback halfway through the 2022 season after a significant hiatus. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist admitted to feeling refreshed after the break from tennis and said that she preferred playing the sport.

"I much prefer playing tennis. It was great to do some different activities off court while I was out. Honestly, being on live TV kind of helped kind of fill that need for adrenaline that I was missing while playing tennis. It replicated it a little bit," Eugenie Bouchard said.

