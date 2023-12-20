In pictures: Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev turn race car drivers during fun outing in Abu Dhabi ahead of World Tennis League

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev swapped their rackets for racing gear during their visit to the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Medvedev and Rublev have landed in Abu Dhabi ahead of their appearance in the second edition of the World Tennis League [WTL]. The team event is set to be held from December 21-24.

The exhibition will mark Daniil Medvedev’s first during the off-season. Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, previously featured in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in London as well, where he reached the semifinals.

The duo will represent team Eagles, alongside compatriot Mirra Andreeva and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Other top players who will be in action at the exhibition include Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud.

Ahead of the match-ups, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev treated themselves to a day at the Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Russians were dressed in racing suits as they took a tour around the track. The duo tried their hand at the wheel and posed for pictures as well. Daniil Medvedev also met up with his friend, Russian racing driver Daniil Kvyat.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn’t the first time that the World No. 3 and No. 5 have spent their day on the track. The duo was spotted at the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this year. Medvedev, in particular, has shown an interest in motorsports, stating that he wishes to dabble in racing after hanging his racquet.

Andrey Rublev became godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter in 2023

Medvedev defeated Rublev in the final to win the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Both Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev scripted tremendous campaigns in 2023. The former featured in six finals, winning two of those, including a maiden Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo. His second title came at the ATP 250 Swedish Open in Gastad.

Medvedev, meanwhile, reached a staggering nine finals and added five trophies to his cabinet. The 27-year-old’s titles included two Masters 1000s in Miami and Rome, two ATP 500s in Dubai and Rotterdam, and one ATP 250 in Qatar. The 2021 US Open champion also made his fifth Grand Slam final and a third in New York this year.

Apart from their on-court laurels, the Russians strengthened their bond off the court as well.

Medvedev, who welcomed his first child, daughter Alisa, in October 2022, held a baptism ceremony for the young one earlier this year. At the event, he named Rublev as Alisa’s godfather.

“I think it's something already like a family because I'm the godfather of his daughter. So, it's become a bit... Obviously, we build our relationship because of tennis, but now it's already bigger than tennis. We know each other, I don't know, since we were six maybe or something. I don't know,” Andrey Rublev said on their off-court relationship during his US Open presser.