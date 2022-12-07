In pictures: Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini, among others, touch down in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup

ATP stars Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz, and Dominic Stricker have landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup's commencement on December 8.

The exhibition tournament's Twitter page posted media of the athletes from right before they entered their hotel. A short video of Hurkacz was recorded in which he greeted the camera with a brief, "hello."

"More players arrived last night. Welcome to Saudi Arabia @HubertHurkacz, @MattBerrettini, @domithiem & @DominicStricker 🇸🇦 We can’t wait to see you on court," they captioned the tweet.

In another video released by the official Twitter handle of the tournament, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz, and Dominic Thiem were seen juggling a tennis ball with the racket's head.

Nick Kyrgios featured in the video juggling the ball with a cutout that read #DiriyahTennisCup.

Stars galore at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

The Diriyah Tennis Cup is an exhibition tournament which will be held on the outskirts of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. Following the first edition in 2019, this will be the event's second iteration. Daniil Medvedev, who won the title in the tournament's debut year, will return to defend it.

The star-studded lineup for the tournament includes former Grand Slam winners Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, and Stan Wawrinka. Top-10 athletes Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be competing. The 2021 and 2022 Wimbledon finalists, Matteo Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios respectively, will also feature in the tournament.

Earlier this week, 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem returned to his hometown of Vienna to celebrate some quality time with his family during the holiday season. Thiem took to Instagram to post pictures of himself enjoying his time ahead of the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

"Christmas season at home. Is there anything better?" wrote Dominic Thiem.

Australian Nick Kyrgios reflected on his participation in the tournament in an interview in November. Kyrgios stated that he was excited to have fun with the players and put on a show for the fans.

"At the end of my outstanding season 2022 I’m excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and especially to having fun with the other players and showing the fans some really entertaining tennis," he said.

