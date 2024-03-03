In Pictures: Elena Rybakina dazzles in nautical-themed magazine photoshoot ahead of Indian Wells title defense

Elena Rybakina recently stunned in a nautical-themed photoshoot for a magazine, showcasing her style and grace ahead of her Indian Wells title defense campaign.

Rybakina will kick off her campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with an impressive record of 17 wins and three losses this season, including two title wins. In the 2023 edition of the WTA 1000 tournament, the Kazakh competed in both the singles and doubles events.

At the doubles, Rybakina teamed up with Paula Badosa but suffered a defeat in the opening match against Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, 7-6, 6-3. However, in the singles competition, Rybakina beat Sofia Kenin, Badosa, and Varvara Gracheva in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

The former World No. 3 then defeated Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals before ousting defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets to secure her spot in the final. There, she beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 to claim the first WTA 1000 title of her career.

Prior to her title defense in Indian Wells, Rybakina took part in a nautical-themed photoshoot in Dubai during her time at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The photos, captured by photographer Timur Uteshbekov, showcased her in various stylish outfits styled by Azhar Yeleussizova, with makeup by Maria Yushkova.

The photos featured the 24-year-old posing on a beach in chic ensembles, including a white t-shirt with black piping, paired with a white skirt, sneakers, socks, and black sunglasses. In the other image, she sported a black v-neck top with a white skirt.

"📷 Ph: @timuruteshbekov 💄 Muah: @marimuaa ✨ Style: @azhartheone," Rybakina captioned her Instagram post.

There were also a couple of black and white pictures released of the World No. 4 where she can be seen sporting a cap, a pair of sunglasses, and a hoodie.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot was shared by Yeleussizova, offering fans a glimpse into the creative process that went into capturing Rybakina's stunning images.

Elena Rybakina has won two titles this season

Elena Rybakina pictured with the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open title

Elena Rybakina has competed in six tournaments so far this season and emerged victorious in two of them.

Rybakina kicked off her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, where she secured wins against Olivia Gadecki and Elise Mertens in the second and third rounds, respectively. She advanced to the semifinals after Anastasia Potapova retired due to an injury. In the last four, she defeated Linda Noskova to secure her spot in the final.

In the championship match, Rybakina triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to claim the title. The Kazakh then clinched her second title of the season at the Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Along the way, the Kazakh player defeated the likes of Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa, and Liudmila Samsonova.