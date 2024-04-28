Amanda Anisimova explored the streets of Madrid with Emma Raducanu days after their campaign at the city's WTA 1000 event ended.

Anisimova and Raducanu crashed out of the 2024 Madrid Open on the same day i.e., Wednesday, April 24, with losses to qualifiers in the first round itself. The American entered the main draw as a wildcard and took the court against Colombia's Emiliana Arango on Court 8.

Amanda Anisimova claimed the opening set easily, however, Arango mounted a comeback to secure a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) victory after a two-hour-11-minute-long grind. The two players created 25 break points combined on each other's serves and played for a staggering 193 points, out of which Arango won 99.

On the other hand, Emma Raducanu went out after being unable to produce an effort of intensity similar to Anisimova's. She was also a wildcard entrant and originally had Karolina Pliskova lined up for the first round but the Czech withdrew because of a knee injury.

Raducanu clashed with Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium on Wednesday. The Brit broke Carle two times but, in turn, was broken six times herself during the match that lasted for 86 minutes and lost 6-2, 6-2.

It seems like Anisimova and Raducanu have put the losses behind them as the former took in the sights of the Spanish capital with the latter taking care of the camera.

Anisimova shared with her followers on Instagram three photographs from her outing with the former US Open champion.

"Explorin' Madrid with @emmaraducanu," the American captioned her Instagram carousel.

At this, Raducanu joked about going out for the little adventure while most of their peers were battling it out on the court at the Madrid Open.

"Thru [through] the trenches," the Brit wrote in a comment.

"lmao," Amanda Anisimova replied with a 'rolling on the floor laughing' emoji.

Screenshot of Raducanu's comment on Amanda Anisimova's Instagram post.

Emma Raducanu: "The last few weeks have been a lot"

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu pinned her 2024 Madrid Open first-round exit on fatigue as she listed her efforts at the Billie Jean King Cup and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix during the post-match presser.

"The last few weeks have been a lot. Starting from the Billie Jean King Cup, I haven’t stopped. It’s just been back-to-back," she said (via The Guardian).

The 21-year-old continued:

"I think from the performance today it was very clear that mentally and emotionally I was exhausted. I was pushing through Stuttgart and was just unable to push through today," she added.

Emma Raducanu helped Britain trump France in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to reach the knockouts. She beat Diane Parry 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(1) in a singles battle.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, she defeated Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova before losing to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.