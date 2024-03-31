In Pictures: Emma Raducanu attends Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley's birthday bash as she celebrates "best day ever"

Emma Raducanu recently attended Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley’s birthday bash ahead of her tennis return.

Raducanu was last in action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Brit reached the third round of the tournament with victories over Rebeka Masarova in the opener, and Dayana Yastremska in the second round, through retirement. She was knocked out of competition by World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the following match.

Having received a wild card, Emma Raducanu was expected to compete at the Miami Open after her Indian Wells exit. The Brit, however, pulled out of the WTA 1000 event before her opening match against Wang Xiyu, citing lower back injury. She has since returned to her home country and resumed her training on clay.

Amid her preparations, the 2021 US Open champion treated herself to a night out with friends as she attended Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley’s birthday celebrations.

Ashley, who turned 29 on March 30, shared a few highlights from her special day, where posed with Raducanu and the rest of her friends. The actress thanked her “love” for the memorable arrangements and also appreciated her friends’ presence.

"Thank you to my love for organizing the best day ever. I adore all my friends so much," she wrote on Instagram.

Emma Raducanu to represent Great Britain at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup

Following an eight-month layoff due to multiple surgeries, Emma Raducanu staged her comeback at the 2024 ASB Classic in January. The 21-year-old was defeated by eventual runner-up Elina Svitolina in the second round.

Raducanu suffered similar second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Abu Dhabi Open as well. Before her campaign in Indian Wells, she faced an opening-round loss at the Qatar Open.

Emma Raducanu will now hope for better results during her claycourt campaign. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) recently shared clips of the former World No. 10 practicing on clay at the National Tennis Centre in London ahead of her return.

The Brit is set for a competitive return at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She will represent her home country alongside compatriots Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, and Harriet Dart. The British squad will face France [April 12-13] for a place in November’s Finals. The event will take place at Le Chaudron in Le Portel, France.

Following her Billie Jean King Cup appearance, Raducanu is expected to compete at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (April 15-21).