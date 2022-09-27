In pictures: Emma Raducanu attends the Dior show during Paris fashion week

During Paris Fashion Week, Emma Raducanu was recently sighted at the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 show.

Dior’s spring/summer 2023 presentation unveiled itself in Paris last night. Along with many well-known figures, Emma Raducanu was spotted attending the show as per some photos posted by Raducanu's fans on Twitter and Instagram. She was photographed sitting in the front row.

The British player, who was appointed a Dior ambassador less than a month after winning the women's singles championship at the 2021 US Open, wowed the crowd with her stunning outfit. She was dressed in a light pink skirt with lovely motifs and a full-sleeved black top. She kept her hair open and added minimal makeup to accentuate her look.

Emma Raducanu retires injured from Korea Open semifinal against Jelena Ostapenko

Emma Raducanu participated in the Korea Open last week, hoping to add some glory to her disappointing season after failing to successfully defend her title at the 2022 US Open. Despite making it to the tournament's semifinals, she was unable to maintain her winning streak.

The Brit retired in the third set against Latvian top seed Jelena Ostapenko. Raducanu won the first set 6-4 before taking a medical break in the second set, which she lost 6-3. Raducanu went on to withdraw from the clash due to a glute injury in the third set after going down a double break, Ostapenko had a 3-0 lead after a double break, with the scoreline reading 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 (RET).

After displaying grit to rally from a break down in the first set, Raducanu's injury appeared to have occurred when the Brit was up for a break at 2-1 in the second set. It was also the fourth retirement of the year for the 19-year-old.

Despite the loss, Raducanu climbed 11 spots in the WTA rankings to No. 66 after her run to the last four in Seoul.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews : Emma Raducanu retires from the Semi-Final of the Korea Open BREAKING NEWS: Emma Raducanu retires from the Semi-Final of the Korea Open BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Emma Raducanu retires from the Semi-Final of the Korea Open 🎾 https://t.co/T6BniIQUv2

Emma Raducanu will next travel to the Czech Republic to compete in the Ostrava Open. She will be participating in a WTA 500 competition that will be held there for the first time.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will feature a number of prominent players, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She will be joined by Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, and defending champion Anett Kontaveit.

Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko, all former Grand Slam winners, are also contenders. Other elite athletes competing include Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

