In pictures: Emma Raducanu dazzles in white at Amundi Evian Championship in France

Emma Raducanu was recently seen enjoying her time at The Amundi Evian Championship, a women's professional golf tournament, held on the picturesque coast of France.

Raducanu last competed on the tour at the Stuttgart Open in April. The Brit was forced to give the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships a miss, as she underwent surgeries on her wrists and ankle to address the persistent issues plaguing her since her 2021 US Open triumph.

Since attending her first training session after her surgeries on July 14, the 20-year-old has stepped up her recovery process, frequently sharing updates about her progress in the gym.

On Saturday, July 29, Raducanu took to social media to share a glimpse into her time at The Amundi Evian Championship, a major event on both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Emma Raducanu dressed up for the occasion in an all-white ensemble, appearing delighted as she took in the scenic views of Lake Geneva.

"à la source (at the source)," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Raducanu's attendance at the event comes as no surprise, as she became the global brand ambassador for Evian in December 2021, shortly after her historic US Open victory.

"She'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done" - Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu has been subjected to widespread criticism from tennis fans who believe her various sponsorship deals are hindering her ability to focus on her tennis career.

Raducanu's agent, Max Eisenbud, who is also the Head of Clients at IMG tennis, disagrees with the notion that the Brit's extensive endorsement portfolio has contributed to any decline in performance since her win in New York in 2021.

"I don't think anything would've changed if we did zero deals, I really believe that. I think most people think that she's shooting all the time, but that's not the case," Eisenbud said on The Tennis Podcast.

Eisenbud also expressed confidence in the 20-year-old's ability to win another Grand Slam title, emphasizing that her 2021 US Open triumph was no fluke and was instead a sign of her greatness as a player.

"She's young. You don't just accidentally win the US Open the way she did, you have to be great to do what she did, and I think she will settle, things will get more calm for her, and she will make more deep runs. I think she'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done," he said.