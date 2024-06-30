In Pictures: Emma Raducanu gets into the Euro 2024 spirit at Wimbledon, sports England jersey in practice ahead of RO16 clash against Slovakia

Emma Raducanu turned up for Wimbledon practice on Sunday, June 30, wearing England's football jersey. The British tennis star showed her support for the Three Lions who will go up against Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 RO16.

Raducanu is preparing to begin her Wimbledon campaign on Monday, July 1. She arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club sporting an England jersey.

The official Wimbledon Instagram account posted about the 21-year-old's support for the Three Lions.

Moreover, Raducanu, who has been spotted wearing a Tottenham Hotspurs jersey to practice before in 2022, also posted about her attire at Wimbledon practice on her Instagram Story.

Gareth Southgate's men have been criticized for their lack of goals in the tournament and Raducanu would be hoping 'role model' Harry Kane, England's striker, helps bring a change.

“Harry’s obviously such a great role model and very professional and I think to be able to speak to him is really cool," Raducanu told the PA news Agency in 2023 (via The Independent).

“We haven’t spoken so much but he’s obviously an outstanding player and it’s just pretty cool isn’t it," she added.

After registering a win and two draws in the group stage, England finished top of their group with five points. They have been pitted against Slovakia in the RO16 match that will be played at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the home ground of FC Schalke 04.

Emma Raducanu will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wimbledon 2024 1R

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open title after appearing in just one Grand Slam main draw before it. She became the first qualifier to win a Major in the Open Era and she did it without dropping any sets. The then 18-year-old set numerous records with the title but struggled soon after due to injury.

She has not breached the second-round barrier in six Grand Slam main draw appearances since her triumph in 2021. After multiple surgeries and hiatuses, Raducanu is set to feature in her home Major this year.

The 21-year-old is in good form as she reached the semifinal at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham and the quarterfinal at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne in preparation for Wimbledon.

At the Grasscourt Slam, Raducanu is pitted against 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. The head-to-head record between the pair stands at 0-0 as this is set to be the first meeting between the Brit and the Russian.

