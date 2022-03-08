In pictures: Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff hit practice courts ahead of Indian Wells

Former champions Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa will be leading a packed field at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to begin this week in Indian Wells.

Both Osaka and Badosa have already arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, United States. The two were spotted hitting the practice courts, along with other big names in the women's game including Petra Kvitova and Coco Gauff.

Indian Wells organizers took to social media to share photographs from the players' first training session. Both Osaka and Kvtiova could be seen warming up on the lush lawns at the sporting facility.

Organizers posted a few photographs from Kvitova's session -- where she could be seen practicing her groundstokes and showing off her soccer skills -- on Instagram, writing: "Appreciating Petra."

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, chose to bring her dog along for the practice session and could be seen sharing a few light moments with her team in between training sessions.

The Japanese player, who lifted the BNP Paribas Open title back in 2018, got a wildcard but several withdrawals meant she made it directly to the main draw.

Among the others who could be seen practicing ahead of the big WTA 1000 tournament were defending champion Paula Badosa, former finalist Angelique Kerber and the talented youngster Coco Gauff.

Angelique Kerber (L) and Coco Gauff (Credit: BNP Paribas Open Instagram)

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu was also spotted gearing up for the Sunshine Double and reacquainting herself with the American hardcourts. The youngster later took a few photographs with fans after one of her practice sessions at the Manhattan Beach Country Club.

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova enter Indian Wells ranked outside the top 25

Osaka with the 2018 BNP Paribas Open trophy.

Unseeded and at a lowly no. 82 in the world rankings, Naomi Osaka will be one of the several dangerous floaters in the women's draw this year.

The Japanese player dropped outside the top 80 in the world rankings after being unable to defend her Australian Open crown back in January. She has not played a match since losing to Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round in Melboutne and will be hoping to put up a positive start.

Also coming into the tournament ranked at her lowest in a decade is Petra Kvitova, who will be the 28th seed. The Czech has struggled with a wrist injury for most of the 2022 season, but has shown signs of improvement in some of her recent outings.

Naomi Osaka and Kvitova are up against a strong field, with nine of the top 10 women in the fray. The list includes defending champion Paula Badosa and top seed Barbora Krejcikova.

