In Pictures: Emma Raducanu turns heads in white alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy & other celebrities at Dior Cruise 2025 event

Emma Raducanu attended the Dior Cruise 2025 event at Drummond Castle in Scotland on June 3. Other celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor Joy, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Maisie Williams were also present at the event.

Raducanu became an ambassador of Dior in 2021 following her extraordinary triumph at the US Open in the same year. A then-18-year-old Raducanu was making her debut at the Major and won it against all odds, becoming the first qualifier to win a Major in the Open Era.

The Brit, who is also the ambassador of Dior's makeup and skincare offering, turned heads in a white dress at the Dior Cruise 2025 event. Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner was also in an all-white wardrobe. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence wore a leopard print coat.

This was the first Dior show to be held in Scotland since 1955 when the French fashion house held two fashion shows in the country.

Emma Raducanu also posted a video on Instagram for Dior Beauty. The campaign tagline was 'Never Stop Playing' and the 21-year-old captioned the post:

"Never stop playing means that life is a game, so treat every single moment like one. Have fun with it. Don’t always take it too seriously and work hard at the same time."

Emma Raducanu looks forward to playing in front of her home crowd in the coming weeks

Emma Raducanu at the Madrid Open.

Emma Raducanu has struggled with multiple injuries since her US Open triumph in 2021. Last year, the Brit underwent surgeries on her ankle and both her wrists. After being sidelined for months, she returned to the tour in January 2024.

Raducanu participated in the Australian Open through her protected ranking and reached the second round but faced defeat against Wang Yafan. She suffered a series of similar early exits in her subsequent tournament appearances.

Raducanu received a boost when she reached the quarterfinal of the Stuttgart Open. However, she couldn't carry that momentum to the Madrid Open as she faced defeat in the first round. Raducanu did not receive a wildcard for the Italian Open and French Open and she preferred not to play the qualifiers.

The former US Open winner is now preparing for the grass court season and is looking forward to playing in front of her home crowd. Raducanu was quoted as saying (via Grazia):

"I feel good. I’m playing well and I’m training really hard, I’m doing a lot of good things and I know it’s going to happen. If not this Wimbledon, the next Wimbledon."

"I fully back myself and trust myself. It’s just a matter of when really. I’ve been doing all the right things so I’m just looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd," she added.

Emma Raducanu will next be participating in the Rothesay Open in Nottingham in preparation for the Wimbledon Championships.