In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard and boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween

Eugenie Bouchard and boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook recently brought the 'Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce' vibes to the red carpet of Heidi Klum's star-studded 22nd Annual Halloween Party in New York City on Tuesday night.

Bouchard donned a classic fringed open-back sequin mini dress, topped with a lavish lavender feather dress and paired up with vibrant shimmery knee-length silver boots. Jack, on the other hand, rocked the quintessential red Kansas City Chiefs outfit.

The Canadian shared their Halloween pictures on her social media account on Wednesday, November 1, tagging Brinkley-Cook and adding a heart emoji.

"The Travis to my Taylor… ❤️," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

The post marked the couple's first public appearance after confirming their relationship last month. They were first spotted together last year enjoying a beach day in Miami. Since then, they have been seen in various locations, including New York and Madrid, where Brinkley-Cook cheered for Bouchard at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open in April.

Brinkley-Cook is the son of renowned supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley. The 28-year-old is also a model and a budding actor, who has acted in some indie films.

Eugenie Bouchard rejoins Team Canada after five years for the Billie Jean King Cup finals

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard is set to play for Canada again on the global stage for the first time since 2018, as she was selected in Team Canada's roster for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The 29-year-old will team up with Leylah Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski, Rebecca Marino, and Marina Stakusic for Team Canada. The Billie Jean King Cup finals will take place at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain, from November 7 to 12.

Bouchard last played at the 2023 Guadalajara Open as a wild card where she made it to the second round in singles but was knocked out in the first round in doubles with her partner Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva.

Bouchard began her singles journey with a dominant 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, with her home fans cheering for her.

However, Bouchard’s journey ended in the second round, where she met seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova. The 29-year-old pushed hard in the second set, but Kudermetova eventually won 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

In doubles, Eugenie Bouchard partnered with Navarro Oliva. The duo played Tereza Mihalikova and Yifan Xu in the first round and lost 4-6, 6-7(8-6).