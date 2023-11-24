In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard cheers for the New York Islanders in NHL clash vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Eugenie Bouchard attended the NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday and shared pictures of her experience. Bouchard cheered for the home team as they won 3-2.

On November 22, Bouchard went to see the Islanders play against the Flyers at the UBS Arena, the new home of the team. The Islanders scored two goals in the first period, thanks to Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. The Flyers fought back in the second period with goals from Cam York and Joel Farabee.

The game was tied at 2-2 until the third period when Nelson scored his second goal of the night and gave the Islanders the lead. The Flyers tried to equalize, but the Islanders held on to their advantage and secured the win.

Bouchard captured some moments from the game and posted them on Instagram the next day. She showed off her Islanders jersey, which had her name and number 25 on the back. She also posed with the team’s mascot, Sparky the Dragon, and some of the fans.

"A Long Island girlie," Bouchard captioned the post.

Eugenie Bouchard reflects on her role in Canada’s first-ever Billie Jean King Cup triumph

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Eugenie Bouchard reflected on her role in Canada's 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals victory, underscoring its significance as a career milestone.

Bouchard expressed pride in her teammates and herself for their unwavering dedication to representing Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup over the past decade.

"It's great," Bouchard said. "It's special for my career to be able to add this to my résumé personally. I'm proud of all these girls. Proud of the decade of Billie Jean King Cup ties I have played for Canada, playing in the Olympics, as well."

The 29-year-old said she cherished every opportunity to wear the Canadian colors, whether at the Billie Jean King Cup or the Olympics. She said lifting the cup was the ultimate reward.

"All these times I get to play for my country has been super special." she added. "This is just, like, the cherry on top to be able to say we're champions. And, yeah, immediate plans to celebrate, I think the captain is in charge of that. You'll have to ask Heidi what we're doing."

Eugenie Bouchard has played nine main draw matches this year, with a 5-4 win-loss record. She recorded her best performance earlier this year by reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Italy.