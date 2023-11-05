In Pictures: Eugenie Bouchard meets 'living legend' and Canadian icon Shania Twain in Montreal

Montreal witnessed a meeting of two Canadian icons on Saturday, November 4, when WTA star Eugenie Bouchard went to see the concert of her favorite singer, Shania Twain.

Meeting Shania Twain was a special moment for Bouchard, as the former World No. 5, by her own admission, got to meet someone whose journey from a small town to global success had inspired her from a young age.

Eugenie Bouchard shared this big moment on her Instagram handle, posting a few pictures with the singer-songwriter and captioning it:

"A LIVING LEGEND. AN ICON. I’ve looked up to Shania ever since I was 3 years old. She’s from a small town in Canada and had massive success, and that inspired me. It made me believe I could have success too. What a night for my family and I! Thank you Shania ❤️🇨🇦."

Eugenie Bouchard's whole family was there in attendance at the concert -- her sisters Beatrice and Char, and her brother Will. They all met Shania Twain as well, posing happily for a group photo beside her.

Eugenie Bouchard amusingly recognized through Novak Djokovic at German customs

Eugenie Bouchard recently experienced a humorous moment at a German airport while on her way to the much-anticipated Billie Jean King Cup Final in Spain, set to commence on November 7.

As Eugenie Bouchard navigated through the routine airport checks, she encountered a customs officer who was curious about her profession.

On being informed that she was a tennis player, the officer light-heartedly inquired if she was in the same line of work as 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Finding the comparison amusing, Eugenie Bouchard shared this comical interaction on Twitter, saying:

“At the airport, they asked about my profession. When I said I was a tennis player, they were like ‘Oh so you are a professional? Like Novak Djokovic?’. Yes sir, just like that.”

Eugenie Bouchard is set to team up with fellow Canadians Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic and Gabriela Dabrowski to represent Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Canada have been drawn in Group C, alongside Spain and Poland. Spain has the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa in its ranks, while Poland has missed out on the service of four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek due to scheduling conflicts with the WTA Finals.

