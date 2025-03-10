In Pictures: Eugenie Bouchard turns up the glamor in pink sweater fit on night out with friends in New York City

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard enjoyed a day out in New York City and took a picture with an old photo of hers at the iconic pizzeria Joe’s Pizza NYC. Bouchard had hosted a pizza party at Joe’s Pizza in 2022, and the pizzeria framed a picture of it on their Wall of Fame.

Bouchard held her first pizza party at the venue back in 2021. The Canadian was in New York and craving a good slice of pizza, so she posed the question to her Instagram followers and asked them for recommendations. As the options flowed in, a majority voted for Joe’s Pizza.

Bouchard took their suggestion and not only went there but also invited her fans to join her for a pizza party. Such was the raging success of her pizza party that Eugenie Bouchard hosted it again in 2022, and the fans came in large numbers for a slice of pizza at the popular pizzeria, and thus, the iconic picture was taken.

The photo has since found it’s place on the restaurant’s Wall of Fame, and Bouchard’s photo is positioned alongside Selena Gomez and Leonardo DiCaprio’s photos.

The former World No. 5 had then flirted with the idea of doing this more often and posted on Instagram, saying:

“The 2nd Annual Genie’s Pizza Party was a success! Thank you everyone for coming out, and to Joe’s Pizza for hosting us. Should we do these more often?!”

Three years on, Bouchard revisited the same spot and shared a picture of it on her Instagram stories. She captioned it:

“Always pay homage to my pic at joes at wnywood!!! @joezpizzanyc”

Screengrab of Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard was at her stylish best as she combined a pink sweater with a denim skirt for a casual evening out in the Big Apple. She completed her look with a pair of while heels and a white bag.

Screengrab of Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @geniebouchard

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist, has not been too active on the tennis circuit and now plies her trade as a professional pickleball player.

When Eugenie Bouchard turned up the glam quotient in Las Vegas with a stunning red dress

Eugenie Bouchard is widely known for her superb sense of fashion and it was on full display recently when the Canadan had a fun evening out in Las Vegas. Bouchard wore a stunning red dress with a brown overcoat and a golden handbag.

This was just before she competed at the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas. Teaming up with former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, they took on the legendary duo of Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi. Team Agassi took home the win as the eight-time Grand Slam champion won the event for the third successive year.

