Eugenie Bouchard garnered attention by donning a stunning red dress in her latest Instagram update on Sunday. The player is currently gearing up to compete at the Pickleball Slam 3.

The Canadian's recent game was at the PPA Tour in Tucson, where she competed in the mixed doubles event with Jack Sock on her team. However, they lost to Lindsey Newman and Ivan Jakovljevc in the first round of the tournament. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist is next getting ready to square off against the legendary duo of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in the Pickleball Slam 3 while she will be pairing up with Andy Roddick.

This highly-anticipated match will be held on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Amid this, Bouchard turned heads by sharing a magnificent update on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of pictures, posing in her room and in an unmentioned restaurant with a beautiful setting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The player rocked a long red knitted dress and paired it with a brown overcoat. She enhanced her look with a golden handbag.

She added two emojis in the caption that read:

"❣️❣️"

Ahead of this update, she also recently posted a video on her Instagram story, showcasing her practice sessions while sharing the court with Andre Agassi for Pickleball Slam 3.

Eugenie Bouchard opened up about how tennis has benefitted her in pickleball

In an interview with Tennis.com ahead of Pickleball Slam 3, Eugenie Bouchard opened up about how tennis has been advantageous for her in pickleball. The player revealed that she was placed in the center court and credited tennis for it.

"I'm on center court. Not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I'm bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world. I didn't like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that's about to happen.' But I've slowly found my footing," said Eugenie Bouchard.

She further explained what success meant to her, adding:

"Success is going to a tournament and leaving with at least a win. For the first couple of tournaments, I would play singles, doubles and mixed doubles and be 0-3. There's just something really defeating about flying to a city and being on that plane back having not even won one match. You're like, ‘What am I doing here?' So thankfully I started getting wins," Bouchard added.

Eugenie Bouchard was recently seen involved in a witty banter on social media with Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ahead of their clash at Pickleball Slam 3.

