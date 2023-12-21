In Pictures: Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend Nina Ghaibi take in the Christmas spirit in Monaco

Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend Nina Ghaibi were recently seen celebrating Christmas together in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The Canadian recently shared photos from their Christmas celebration on his Instagram account.

In the video shared by Auger-Aliassime, we are given a glimpse of the streets of Monte Carlo decked up in Christmas lights. In another picture, Auger-Aliassime can be seen standing with his girlfriend Ghaibi in front of a giant Christmas tree. In a different picture, the 23-year-old can be seen posing in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree.

Source- Felix Auger- Aliassime's Instagram handle

Felix Auger-Aliassime started dating Nina Ghaibi in 2019. She has since been seen cheering on her boyfriend at various tournaments. Ghaibi is an equestrian my profession. The couple often posts about each other on their social media accounts. Interestingly, Croatian-born Ghaibi is a cousin of Australian tennis player Alja Tomljanovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 2023 season

Felix Auger- Aliassime at the 2023 Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 2023 season has not gone as he would have hoped.

The Canadian reached the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open but failed to win a match at any other Grand Slams throughout the season. He lost to Fabio Fognini at the French Open, Michael Mmoh at Wimbledon, and Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open in the first rounds.

Post the 2023 Australian Open, the 23-year-old had some more encouraging results, reaching the quarterfinals at the Rotterdam Open and the semifinals at the Qatar Open. At the Indian Wells Masters, he reached the quarterfinals. At the Miami Open, he reached the third round.

Auger-Aliassime lost in the second round after having received a bye in the first round at both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Post Wimbledon, the World No. 29 had a string of early exits at the Citi Open, Canadian Open, Cincinnati Masters, China Open, and Shanghai Masters.

He finally broke his streak of bad luck at the Japan Open, reaching the quarterfinals. He followed this positive result by winning the Swiss Indoors, defending his title by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the finals.