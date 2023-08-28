Ajla Tomljanovic treats Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend Nina Ghaibi to dinner ahead of US Open campaign

Ajla Tomljanovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi recently dined together ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been in a relationship with Croatian equestrian Nina Ghaibi since March 2019. The Canadian has since enjoyed his partner's company when competing at various tournaments around the world.

It is worth noting that Nina Ghaibi is the cousin of Croatia-born Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. Since Tomljanovic and Auger-Aliassime are currently in New York for the final Major of the season, they spent their time together over the weekend before commencing their respective US Open campaigns.

As per Ghaibi’s social media post, Ajla Tomljanovic treated the couple to a dinner at the well-known Pan-Asian restaurant TAO Uptown in Manhattan. The Aussie also had the company of her family, including her sister Hana, during the dinner outing.

“Fam dinner,” Ajla Tomljanovic’s sister Hana wrote on her Instagram, sharing a snap of Felix Auger-Aliassime’s girlfriend Nina.

Meanwhile, Nina Ghaibi also shared some highlights from their night out together on social media.

“@ajlatom takin us out tonight,” she wrote.

She also posted a picture of her and Felix Auger-Aliassime, smiling, as they looked into each other’s eyes.

Nina Ghaibi on Instagram

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ajla Tomljanovic will look for renewed success at the 2023 US Open

Ajla Tomljanovic and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

The 2023 season hasn’t panned out as expected for both Ajla Tomljanovic as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Ajla Tomljanovic rose to prominence in 2022, when she defeated Serena Williams at the US Open and went down in the history books as the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s final opponent.

Tomljanovic, who made the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships as well as the US Open that year, reached a career-high ranking of World No. 32 earlier in 2023. However, she has yet to contest a single match this season.

The tennis player was last seen in action at the Billie Jean King Cup in November 2022, where she lost to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. In January 2023, she underwent knee surgery after dealing with persistent discomfort. The procedure forced her out of action.

The Aussie was initially set to make a comeback at the Wimbledon Championships, but she eventually postponed her return due to a delay in recovery.

Tomljanovic, currently ranked World No. 127, is now set for a comeback at the US Open. She will kick off her quarterfinal defense against Hungary’s Panna Udvardy on Monday, August 28.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has been going through a rough patch this season. In 2022, the Canadian witnessed the best season of his career so far, when he clinched all four of his singles titles (in Rotterdam, Florence, Antwerp, and Basel) – the recent three, on the trot.

Auger-Aliassime, who subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 6, hasn’t been able to replicate his success in 2023. He has also dealt with a shoulder injury, a nagging knee injury, as well as sickness during the season.

The World No. 15 has accumulated a mere 14 wins so far -- against as many number of losses. He will now look to turn the corner at the US Open as he takes on American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round on Monday, August 28.