"Roles are reversed" - Felix Auger-Aliassime enjoys watching girlfriend Nina Ghaibi's horse-riding after Wimbledon exit

Young Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime was recently seen enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend and equestrian athlete Nina Ghaibi.

Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked No. 12 in the world, had a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon 2023, losing to American Michael Mmoh in four sets. The 22-year-old had reached the quarterfinals of Rotterdam, Indian Wells, and Lyon and the semifinals of Doha this season.

Ghaibi, who is also 23 years old, is originally from Croatia but currently lives in the US with her family. She is the cousin of Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanović, who withdrew from Wimbledon this year due to a knee injury. Ghaibi has competed in global equestrian events and has a passion for horses.

Auger-Aliassime shared a clip of Ghaibi riding a horse on his Instagram story on Thursday (July 6).

“Roles are reversed. Now I sit and watch Nina Ghaibi work,” Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Instagram

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi have been very supportive of each other’s careers and often travel together to various tournaments. The Canadian also featured in Netflix’s tennis docuseries BreakPoint, which gave fans a glimpse into his lifestyle.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's performance at Wimbledon over the years

Felix Auger-Aliassime in Wimbledon 2023

Felix Auger-Aliassime's performance at Wimbledon has been a mixed bag over the years. The Canadian has played at the grass-court Grand Slam four times, reaching the quarter-finals once, the third round once, and losing in the first round twice.

The 23-year-old is known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, but he has also faced some challenges at the grass-court Grand Slam.

In 2019, he made his debut at Wimbledon, reaching the third round. He defeated Vasek Pospisil and Corentin Moutet en route to the last 16, where he lost to Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

The Candian had his best result at Wimbledon in 2021, reaching the quarter-finals. He defeated Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev en route to the last eight, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in four sets.

In 2022, he had a disappointing first-round exit, losing to Maxime Cressy in a tight four-set match. The World No. 12 suffered another upset loss in the first round in 2023, falling to American lucky loser Michael Mmoh in four sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has shown glimpses of his potential at Wimbledon but he has also been inconsistent and vulnerable to early defeats. He will hope to bounce back and improve his performance at the All-England Club in the future.

