In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe endearingly celebrates mother Alphina's birthday with twin brother Franklin

Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother Franklin endearingly celebrated their mother Alphina's birthday on Thursday, June 12. The brothers got a delectable cake for Alphina and gave her a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers as well.
Tiafoe, a former World No. 10 who is currently ranked 13th on the ATP Tour's singles rankings, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared three pictures from his mother Alphina's low-key birthday celebrations this year. The first picture featured the Oreo-topped chocolate cream cake that Tiafoe and Franklin got for Alphina.
In the next picture, Frances Tiafoe and her brother Franklin held Alphina's hand as she cut the cake.
The last picture featured Tiafoe, Franklin and Alphina all smiles as the brothers gave their mother a bouquet of colorful flowers.
Tiafoe's mother Alphina came to the USA in 1996, having fled the violent civil war that had engulfed her home nation, Sierra Leone. She followed in her husband Constant's footsteps, who had immigrated to the States from Sierra Leone three years before. In January 1998, the couple became parents to twin brothers Frances and Franklin.
Alphina began working as a nurse after arriving in the USA. In 2020, Tiafoe penned a heartfelt letter honoring her.
"Any time you got sick she was right there to make you better, real quick" - Frances Tiafoe on growing up with nurse mother Alphina
Frances Tiafoe wrote an open letter titled "Nurse Mom" for The Players' Tribune in 2020. Here, the ATP star candidly revisited growing up in Hyattsville, Maryland, knowing his mother would be there for the family if anyone fell ill. Tiafoe wrote:
"Mom worked as a nurse practitioner and we spent most of our time living with her on the other side of town. I think, as a kid, you know having your mom be a nurse is a pretty cool job. Any time you got sick she was right there to make you better, real quick. And any time we’d cough, Mom would be sure to make sure we were all right."
On the tennis front, Frances Tiafoe's latest competitive outing came at the 2025 French Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before exiting the clay Major with a loss to Lorenzo Musetti.