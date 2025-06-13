In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe endearingly celebrates mother Alphina's birthday with twin brother Franklin

Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother Franklin endearingly celebrated their mother Alphina's birthday on Thursday, June 12. The brothers got a delectable cake for Alphina and gave her a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers as well.

Ad

Tiafoe, a former World No. 10 who is currently ranked 13th on the ATP Tour's singles rankings, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared three pictures from his mother Alphina's low-key birthday celebrations this year. The first picture featured the Oreo-topped chocolate cream cake that Tiafoe and Franklin got for Alphina.

Tiafoe's Instagram Story featuring the cake for his mother Alphina's birthday, dated Thursday, June 12 (Source: Instagram/bigfoe1998)

In the next picture, Frances Tiafoe and her brother Franklin held Alphina's hand as she cut the cake.

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe's Instagram Story showing the brothers holding mother Alphina's hand as she cuts her birthday cake (Source: Instagram/bigfoe1998)

The last picture featured Tiafoe, Franklin and Alphina all smiles as the brothers gave their mother a bouquet of colorful flowers.

Ad

Tiafoe's Instagram Story featuring Alphina receiving a bouquet of flowers from her sons on her birthday (Source: Instagram/bigfoe1998)

Tiafoe's mother Alphina came to the USA in 1996, having fled the violent civil war that had engulfed her home nation, Sierra Leone. She followed in her husband Constant's footsteps, who had immigrated to the States from Sierra Leone three years before. In January 1998, the couple became parents to twin brothers Frances and Franklin.

Ad

Alphina began working as a nurse after arriving in the USA. In 2020, Tiafoe penned a heartfelt letter honoring her.

"Any time you got sick she was right there to make you better, real quick" - Frances Tiafoe on growing up with nurse mother Alphina

Frances Tiafoe (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe wrote an open letter titled "Nurse Mom" for The Players' Tribune in 2020. Here, the ATP star candidly revisited growing up in Hyattsville, Maryland, knowing his mother would be there for the family if anyone fell ill. Tiafoe wrote:

Ad

"Mom worked as a nurse practitioner and we spent most of our time living with her on the other side of town. I think, as a kid, you know having your mom be a nurse is a pretty cool job. Any time you got sick she was right there to make you better, real quick. And any time we’d cough, Mom would be sure to make sure we were all right."

On the tennis front, Frances Tiafoe's latest competitive outing came at the 2025 French Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before exiting the clay Major with a loss to Lorenzo Musetti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More