In Pictures: Garbine Muguruza soaks up the sun; poses on the beach as she shares highlights from scenic Mauritius vacation amid tennis absence

Garbine Muguruza shared highlights from her recent vacation in the scenic island nation of Mauritius.

Muguruza, a former WTA World No. 1, shot to fame in 2012 after defeating top 10 players Vera Zvonareva and Flavia Pennetta at the Miami Open. The Spanish-Venezuelan player would go on to win the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championships during her career.

Muguruza also finished as runner-up at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships and 2020 Australian Open. However, she suffered a drastic dip in form in 2022, and the following year, she announced that she would be going on a hiatus.

Recently, the 30-year-old was seen vacationing in the East African island nation of Mauritius. Muguruza shared some of the highlights from her vacation on Instagram.

One of the pictures showed the former World No. 1 taking a dip in the ocean. She was all smiles as she was wearing sunglasses and looking up at the sky. In another picture, Muguruza was leaning against a palm tree on the beach. Yet another picture featured her relaxing on a hammock.

"Thank you Mauritius," she captioned her post.

Garbine Muguruza: "The competition and the trips are very hard"

Garbine Muguruza at the 2023 Australian Open

Muguruza's last tennis outing before her hiatus came at the 2023 Lyon Open. The Spanish-Venezuelan received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the tournament. However, she was ousted in the first round by teenager Linda Noskova, who made waves earlier this year by eliminating Iga Swiatek from the Australian Open.

During a recent appearance on Spanish television show Masters of Sewing, Muguruza was asked if she plans on representing Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 30-year-old has represented Spain at the Olympics on two previous occasions; at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Muguruza briefly opened up on the reason behind her extended break from tennis.

"I have taken a break, a sabbatical year. It was good for me, I needed it. The competition and the trips are very hard," Muguruza said (via El Espanol).

The 30-year-old also expressed uncertainty when she was asked about her plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We have to see how the issue of playing, not playing, develops. I let time pass and that's it. Little by little," she added.

Muguruza's hiatus has also coincided with her engagement to Arthur Borges in May 2023.