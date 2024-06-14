Holger Rune recently graced the cover of Icon, a men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine. The Dane brought his A-game, showing off his style while posing on the tennis court.

Rune, a two-time French Open quarterfinalist, recently bowed out of the 2024 tournament with a fourth-round exit against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev. He did not enjoy promising results at other claycourt tournaments, either. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Dane suffered a loss in the quarterfinals.

Holger Rune fell short in his title defense in Munich as his run was halted by eventual champion Jan-Lennard Struff in the semifinals. His campaigns in Madrid and Rome, too, ended early, with third-round defeats. However, as the Dane turns his attention to the grasscourt season, he may have a few fond claycourt memories to hold on to.

Rune recently shared a few pictures from his latest cover shoot with Icon Magazine. In the black-and-white themed photoshoot, the former World No. 4 flaunted all-over denim looks as he posed on the claycourt of Monte-Carlo Country Club. He also sported a couple of baggy fits in the colored version of the shoot.

Holger Rune on shifting his focus to the 2024 grasscourt season after French Open exit: "I try to get over it as fast as possible"

Holger Rune pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis front, Holger Rune stayed upbeat despite losing a closely contested match against Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

"Good steps for sure," he said in his post-match press conference. "A lot to take out of it."

The Dane further said that he doesn’t like to dwell on his losses and tries to move on “as fast as possible.”

"Honestly, I try to get over it as fast as possible. I feel like if you let it sit, you let it sit and it can hurt you more that be good to you," he said.

Shifting his focus to the 2024 grasscourt season, Rune said:

"I’m just gonna take my time to recover and get back to work. It’s no secret that the grass season is around the corner, so I just gotta look forward to that. I can’t go back into [something different] now, it’s over. But I can definitely learn from it and come back stronger."

Holger Rune, who has slipped to No. 15 in the rankings, would hope to make a recovery during the grasscourt season. The Dane is already in London as he kicks off his campaign at the 2024 Queen’s Club Championships, where he will defend his semifinal run from last year. He will then head to Wimbledon, where he was a quarterfinalist in 2023.