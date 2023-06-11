In pictures: Iga Swiatek dazzles in black at French Open 2023 champion's photoshoot

Iga Swiatek was all glammed up for her latest champion’s photoshoot at the 2023 French Open.

Swiatek successfully defended her Roland Garros title by edging out Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, June 10. The World No. 1 also defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia, Coco Gauff, Lesia Tsurenko, Xinyu Wang and Claire Liu en route to the title.

This is the Pole’s third title at the clay-court Major and her fourth Grand Slam overall.

On Sunday, June 11, Iga Swiatek celebrated her win by posing for an official photoshoot on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris. The 22-year-old opted for a stunning little black dress for the occasion. She completed the look with peep-toe mules and her rose gold Rolex Datejust.

The four-time Grand champion posed in front of the Eiffel tower and was all smiles as she held the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the third time in four years.

"I'm never going to doubt my strength again" – Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

Iga Swiatek after her 2023 French Open summit clash

Iga Swiatek has been compared to tennis’ all-time greats ever since she lifted her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, aged 19. Her latest win at the event has further solidified her place among the sport’s elite.

Swiatek, however, insisted that she wishes to focus on the immediate goals rather than the big picture.

“I don't know what I'm kind of capable of. So I will work day by day to, you know, play best game possible and to develop as a player,” she said in her post-match press conference.

The world No. 1 stated that she responds well when she is not pressurizing herself with 'crazy' records and goals.

“I'm not setting like any, these crazy records or goals for myself. I know that keeping it cool is the best way to do it for me. I'm trying more to do that,” she added.

“I'm not really looking that far. I'm just happy with what happened during these past few weeks.”

Iga Swiatek stated that she is happy that her clay-court season is concluding with a title in Paris. The 22-year-old had to fight a hard battle against her final opponent Karolina Muchova to defend her French Open title.

“I finished the whole clay court swing so well, and that I kind of survived. I guess I'm never going to kind of doubt my strength again maybe because of that," Swiatek said, with a smile.

Iga Swiatek became the first woman to successfully defend her Grand Slam title since Serena Williams at the Wimbledon championships in 2016. She is also the first to do so at the French Open since Justine Henin in 2007, and the youngest since Monica Seles in 1992.

Additionally, the Pole is only the fourth player in the Open Era to win her first four Grand Slam finals, after Monica Seles, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.

