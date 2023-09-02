In pictures: Iga Swiatek explores New York City after booking spot in US Open second week

Iga Swiatek went on an outing to explore the vibrant city of New York after securing her place in the second week of the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek defeated her best friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 on the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday. She secured the win in less than 50 minutes, propelling her into the fourth round of the American Major. The win also marked the World No. 1's 10th consecutive win on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Iga Swiatek will be aiming for a title defense for the fifth time in her career. She defended a title for the first time when she won at Rome in 2021 and 2022. This year, she has successfully defended her title three times, in Doha, Stuttgart, and Roland Garros.

The successful title defense at the 2023 Roland Garros also marked her fourth Grand Slam triumph.

Following her third round victory at the US Open, Iga Swiatek decided to venture out and explore the city of New York. She also took to social media to share a couple of pictures from her outing.

One of the pictures was of herself, with the other image showcasing the iconic Library Walk, with the image of a metal plaque bearing an quote from Francis Bacon's book, "Of Studies."

Iga Swiatek's Instagram stories

"It was literally like playing against a sister" - Iga Swiatek laments having to beat 'best friend' Kaja Juvan at US Open

Iga Swiatek and Kaja Juvan at the 2023 US Open

Iga Swiatek secured her place in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open after defeating her best friend Kaja Juvan.

The two have shared a close bond since childhood and have spent countless hours honing their tennis skills together. Swiatek has consistently emphasized that Juvan is her closest friend on the tour.

Prior to their match at Flushing Meadows, the reigning World No. 1 stated:

"She's my best friend on tour. She's one of the most, like, honest and I think smart people on tour. I'm happy that she's my friend, but yeah, we've got to play against each other. It's a tricky situation, but I think we both know how to be professional and just play the match and that's all."

"We are talking about everything. You know how it is. Yeah, obviously we are talking about tennis, because it's our life, you know, but also, you know, other stuff. Yeah, mostly everything," Swiatek added.

During her on-court interview, the four-time Grand Slam champion admitted her discomfort with the ease of her victory over her closest friend. She went as far as saying that facing Juvan was like "playing against a sister."

“I didn’t like the fact I was kind of winning [against] my best friend but I knew I had to be really focused and not let myself think about that because it was literally like playing against a sister because we've known each other for so long," she said.

"I don’t have many friends but she’s my best friend. That was the toughest part for sure,” Swiatek added.