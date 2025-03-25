In Pictures: Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife shares glimpses of couple's sons cheering on Pole during her Miami Open 4R clash

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fisette's wife Jasmien Clijsner shared glimpses from the Miami Open, where their sons Arthur and Louis were seen cheering for the Pole. She treated her cheerleaders to a 7-6(5), 6-3 win against Elina Svitolina in her Round of 16 match of the tournament.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old was seen snubbing Fissette after her loss against Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, the pair seems to have buried the hatchet, as he and his family are often seen traveling with the Pole to support her during her matches.

Swiatek continues to dominate in the tournament as she qualified for the quarterfinals and will look to overturn her trophyless run of this season. Clisjner took to her Instagram stories to share a photo dump of the Pole's young fans who were 'tired but happy' at the end of the match.

See the pictures below:

Screenshots via @jasmienclijsner on Instagram

Fissette had been a support system for the tennis star since he started coaching her after her split with Tomasz Wiktorowski in October last year. She also showed confidence in him at the start of their term due to his experience training WTA players like Naomi Osaka earlier.

"I feel like he’s really supportive. Being on the women’s tour isn’t easy. When most of the coaches are men, they need to also understand what we go through sometimes. Wim does that well," she said during a post-match interview at the Australian Open 2025.

Fissette was also supportive of Iga Swiatek during her doping row.

Iga Swiatek on Wim Fissette's support during her doping ban trial

Iga Swiatek with Wim Fissette at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek said that Wim Fissette provided her with unwavering support during her doping row. At the aforementioned post-match interview of the Australian Open, she revealed how he has been non-judgemental and helped her play normally amid all the negativity.

"I feel like he knows what I feel and he doesn't judge. He just helps me. So that's amazing," she said.

She also said that they had moved past it and were more focused on improving her game.

"Honestly, we've kind of moved on. When I hired Wim, I already knew that I'll be able to play normally. His support was something like really great and like extraordinary," Iga Swiatek added.

The Pole will face Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinal match after she got a walkover from Paula Badosa in her Round of 16.

