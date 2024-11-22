In Pictures: Iga Swiatek shares striking highlights from 'extraordinary' 2024 season ft. Taylor Swift

Iga Swiatek bid goodbye to the 2024 season with a heartwarming note and a picture series featuring Taylor Swift, a testament to her successful run this year. Swiatek recently came off a loss in the group stages of the 2024 WTA Finals, as she lost to Coco Gauff, who eventually clinched the title.

Swiatek, 23, started her season strong with her seventh WTA 1000 title win at the Qatar Ladies Open. After this feat, she became the first person to win three consecutive titles at the same hardcourt tournament since Serena Williams in 2015. The Pole then lifted the Indian Wells Open title for a second time and continued her excellence at the Miami Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

Swiatek followed up her wins with her third French title win at the 2024 French Open, becoming the second female tennis player after Serena Williams to win the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open in the same season since 2013.

Despite missing pole podiums in the following tournaments, including the US Open, Iga Swiatek penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for a successful season and paired it up with a photo carousel. Her caption read:

"Thanks for this season. First and foremost I’m thanking myself and my team because it was another extraordinary year. It was the season of not being a superhero and accepting it, facing new challenges, grinding, hard work, appreciating milestones and unlocking new achievements. But what’s fundamental, I finish this year with huge satisfaction and pride of my grit, strength and everything that I’ve done and achieved which says more than any words. It’s time to rest and reset. My body and mind need that. Thank you to every kind and supportive human being who is by my side in this journey. See you soon."

The photo carousel included Swiatek's French Open title-winning moment, her enjoying an e-book by the pool, posing with Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour poster and with an umbrella, among others.

Iga Swiatek felt 'tired like never before' after her 2024 Billie Jean King Cup loss against Italy

Iga Swiatek playing at the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals - Poland v Italy: Semi-Final - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's effort at the Billie Jean King Cup anchored Poland to the semi-finals round but not to the finals. Despite playing a total of five matches and spending more than ten hours on the court, the 23-year-old walked home after being knocked out by eventual competition winners, Italy.

Moreover, she felt exhausted by the end of her stint and didn't think she would wake up with as much strength the next morning. According to Tennis World, her run at the competition left her mentally and physically drained but she rallied to see it out.

"I don't think I'll feel any strength tomorrow when I wake up; I feel like my whole body is sore. I definitely played some nice matches this week, although today I just tried to survive physically, but I'm happy that I kept my concentration in the two matches today even though in the previous round my game wasn't as perfect. They were very close matches; it was nice to win the singles in crucial moments, that's when I took advantage of my chances."

However, she was eager to start off on preparations early as she added:

"Now I will start 2025 with new goals, I'm looking forward to it, as I didn't have much time to train with Wim (Fissette), so it will be good to try out new things."

Iga Swiatek will next take to the court in December for the United Cup, hoping to build on her progress in the tournament's last edition.

