In pictures: Jannik Sinner cuts a stylish figure as he steps out in Gucci and Rolex for Australian Open champion's official photocall

2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner made a stylish appearance during his official photocall in Melbourne on Monday.

On Sunday, January 28, Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open by staging a miraculous comeback in the final against 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

He also defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic en route.

The World No. 4 thus became the first-ever Italian to win the trophy in Melbourne. He is also the first Italian man to win a singles Major since Adriano Panatta in 1976

A day after his win, Jannik Sinner attended the men’s champion media opportunity at Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, where he posed with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

The Italian, who is the house ambassador of Gucci, wore a navy blue cardigan from the luxury fashion label, pairing it with pants of the same color for the occasion. He completed the look with Nike sneakers and a Rolex Submariner Date.

Sharing the pictures from the official photocall on social media, Jannik Sinner wrote:

"What dreams are made of."

Here are a few more pictures from the event:

Jannik Sinner on dealing with people's expectations after Australian Open 2024 win: "I like to dance in the pressure storm"

Jannik Sinner pictured during the 2024 Australian Open Mens Champion Media Opportunity

Jannik Sinner had a tremendous season in 2023, in the lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open title. The Italian, who was touted as a force to be reckoned with since his teenage, won his first Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Sinner won three titles in the season, including the ATP 250 in Montpellier and the ATP 500s in Beijing and Vienna. He also featured in three more finals, including the ATP Finals, and climbed from a ranking of World No. 17 to a career-high of World No. 4 during the season.

After adding an 11th title to his cabinet in Melbourne, Jannik Sinner was asked if he was ever affected by the pressure of living up to people’s expectations. The 22-year-old said that he enjoys the pressure.

“There is always pressure, but the pressure is something good. You have to take it in a good way. It's a privilege, no? Because there are not so many players who have this kind of pressure, but in the other way, when you have pressure, it's always, okay, he believes that I can really do it,” Sinner said in the post-win presser.

“So yes, I like to dance in the pressure storm. I don't know how to tell. Like me personally, I like it, because that's where most of the time I bring out my best tennis. I'm also quite relaxed in this occasion, because I always try to enjoy on the court. So I think pressure is a privilege, to be honest,” he added.