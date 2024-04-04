In Pictures: Jannik Sinner stuns in photoshoot for Vogue days after Miami Open 2024 title win

Jannik Sinner recently turned heads in a striking green suit during a photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.

Sinner is having a spectacular season, already winning three titles - the Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open and Miami Masters. He also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells.

The Italian's ranking has risen to career-best World No. 2 and so has his popularity. The reigning Australian Open champion was featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine and stunned in a green suit. In another photo, he was pictured playing tennis.

In his conversation with Vogue, Sinner outlined his goal for the upcoming year, expressing his desire to be competitive in the Grand Slam events, with a particular focus on the Olympics.

"Trying to be as competitive as possible in all Grand Slams, but mostly the Olympics," he said.

He also explained that his short-term goal is to get stronger:

"We try obviously to get stronger, no? But not, like, big. Because I think my strength is the flexibility I have in my shots."

Jannik Sinner: "This season has been nearly perfect"

Jannik Sinner posing with the 2024 Miami Open trophy

Jannik Sinner finished the year 2023 with some great results on the board. He won his first Master 1000 title at the Canadian Open, reached the final at the ATP Finals and helped Italy lift the Davis Cup.

In 2024 Sinner picked up from where he left off in 2023. He won the Australian Open defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final, recovering from two sets down. Notably, he defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, ending the Serb's 33-match winning streak at the Melbourne Slam.

Sinner then lifted the trophy in Rotterdam by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final and clinched his second Masters title at the Miami Open a month later.

Reacting to his stellar results, Sinner spoke to Tennis Channel and confessed that he hadn't anticipated his season unfolding the way it did. He also emphasized his focus on the upcoming clay season, indicating that he's already shifted his focus away from past accomplishments.

"Until now this season has been nearly perfect. I mean, I would never expect it to be like this in the beginning of the year but that's what happened. Now, I am just living the moment. I forgot the past, living the moment and let's see what I can get in the clay season," Jannik Sinner said.

