In pictures: Kei Nishikori celebrates COVID-free wedding anniversary with a special ceremony

Kei Nishikori had a special wedding ceremony and marriage reception with his wife Mai Yamauchi on December 24 to celebrate two years of marriage.

Nishikori, who maintains a low profile about his private life, married Mai, a former model, in December 2020 after dating for five years. The couple have a one-year-old son, whose arrival they announced in May 2021.

The Japanese star, currently listed as 'inactive' in the ATP rankings, is looking to hit the courts again in 2023. Speaking about his wedding ceremony with Mai and his quest to return to the sport's top echelons, he posted on Instagram (translated on Google):

Hello. I have a report for you all. On December 24th, I held a wedding ceremony and reception with my wife, Mai. I couldn't hold it for a long time due to the corona misfortune. Thank you so much for celebrating with so many people... It will be a new start for us. In order to return to the world's top stage, I'll try hard.

The former top-ten player hasn't been in action since Indian Wells in October last year. Nishikori had a hip surgery at the start of 2022 and received another setback when he suffered an ankle injury in practice in October. The injury required a few weeks of rehabilitation, prompting Nishikori to postpone his comeback hopes for the year.

Nishikori's last match on tour was a Round of 16 defeat to Daniel Evans at Indian Wells last year.

Kei Nishikori was 'overwhelmed' by Roger Federer's reception in Tokyo fan event

In October this year, Kei Nishikori attended a fan event in Tokyo with the recently retired Roger Federer. The former US Open runner-up spoke about getting overwhelmed on the reception Federer received from his fans in Japan.

The 41-year-old Swiss legend had called time on his illustrious career in September this year at the Laver Cup. There, he played the last competitive match of his career, albeit in doubles, with his close friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal. The legendary pair squandered a match point on the Federer serve before going down to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

In November, Federer visited Japan as part of a promotional event by his sponsor Uniqlo. As expected, the Swiss received a rousing reception, which moved Nishikori.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer , you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you UNIQLO for hosting🥳



Tokyo, you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you UNIQLO for hosting🥳

The Japanese said,

"I was overwhelmed by the atmosphere and also my admiration for him. After that I've started considering him an opponent to beat though he is my idol."

Kei Nishikori, who won three of his 11 meetings with Federer, talked about the many fun-filled matches they shared, replete with "perfect" shots from the Swiss. He added,

"His matches are fun, cool, filled with amazing shots, just perfect. That's something all of us admire."

The pair's last clash was in the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals, Federer's 100th win at the grasscourt Major.

