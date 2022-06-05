In pictures: King of Spain, Crown-Prince of Norway and others watch the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud

A number of celebrities and well-known personalities were in attendance for the French Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

The King of Spain Felipe VI and Norway's Crown-Prince Haakon were seated next to one another as they watched athletes from their respective nations compete for the Roland Garros crown.

King Felipe VI of Spain (L) and Norway's Crown-Prince Haakon

Oscar-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas was also spotted in the crowd.

Michael Douglas is here for the men's final



Actors Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller were also present for the French Open final between Nadal and Ruud. The latter was also spotted during the semifinal between the King of Clay and Alexander Zverev.

Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller during the French Open final

Footballers Robert Lewandowski and Marco Verratti were in the crowd as well. The former was also in attendance yesterday to watch his fellow Pole Iga Swiatek win the women's singles title.

Another famous face in the crowd was three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten, who was greeted with a round of applause.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's road to the French Open final

Rafael Nadal has beaten three Top 10 seeds en route to the French Open final.

Rafael Nadal's road to the Roland Garros final has been tough compared to that of Casper Ruud's.

The Spaniard started the tournament with comprehensive, straight set victories over Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp.

In the fourth round, Nadal was up against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and beat the Canadian in a grueling five set encounter. This set up a clash against old rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The 36-year-old produced some scintillating tennis to beat the Serb in four sets and reach the semifinals.

Facing third seed Alexander Zverev, he took the opening set via a tiebreak, saving four set points on the way. The second set saw more breaks than service holds. Trailing 5-6, Nadal was serving to stay in the set. He won the game but, unfortunately, Zverev rolled his ankle and was forced to retire, confirming Nadal's progression to the final.

While Ruud's journey has been relatively easy, in comparison, he has had to toil on a few occasions as well. In the first round, the Norwegian beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final match of the Frenchman's career. He then got the better of Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets.

In the third round, Ruud beat Lorenzo Sonego in five sets before overcoming Hubert Hurkacz in four to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, he beat Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against Marin Cilic. Ruud came back from a set down to defeat the Croat and reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

If Nadal triumphs on Sunday, he will become the oldest champion in the history of the French Open. He will also become only the second player in the tournament's history to beat four Top 10 players en route to the title.

