In pictures- Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri spends quality time with baby son 

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, shared some glimpses of spending quality time with their baby son, Ludovico. The couple welcomed their son earlier this year.

Confalonieri concluded his season after competing at the Paris Masters, where he faced a shocking early exit in the very first round. He was trounced by Jan-Lennard Struff, who dominated the court with a score of 6-4, 6-2, at Accor Arena in Paris, France, on October 29.

The player is currently in his downtime and frequently shares updates with his family. Three weeks ago, he shared an adorable post with his girlfriend and several moments from their trip. Similarly, her girlfriend also usually shares several posts on Instagram, and in the most recent one, she was seen spending wholesome moments with her son at the park.

In the first picture, Veronica was seen holding her son and looking at the picturesque view of Monaco, Monte Carlo. The other photos in the carousel captured different memories of their vacation, in which the mother-son duo were seen spending time on the swings together.

The post's caption read:

"At the park together🌲🐻🐰🐥 "

Lorenzo Musetti gushed over this adorable post and commented:

"My loves❤️🥹 "

Lorenzo Musetti’s Instagram comment

Lorenzo Musetti spoke about how fatherhood made his game better

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Lorenzo Musetti opened up about how the birth of his son, Ludovico, gave him a lot of responsibilities and how this made him even a better player.

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'," Musetti said. "So definitely in in that terms, I think I I improved a lot. Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results."

Along with this, he also revealed that he was initially scared of how he would handle things after his son was born. He even admitted to being scared of holding him.

"Honestly, I was pretty scared of everything but it goes really naturally, Musetti said. All the things like holding the baby. I was really scared of holding him and then when the nurse was giving me him for the first time, I was holding him like really in a natural way. Me and Veronica, my partner. I think we are doing a good job."

Ahead of his Paris Masters, Lorenzo Musetti also delivered some stellar performances, such as at the Vienna Open, where he reached the semifinals but couldn't advance to the finals after his loss against Jack Draper on October 26 with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

