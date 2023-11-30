In pictures: Maria Sakkari, Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee dazzle on the red carpet during Mexico City exhibition

Maria Sakkari, along with Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee, dazzled on the red carpet for the Tennis Fest exhibition tournament in Mexico City.

After concluding their respective campaigns for the season, Sakkari and Wozniacki arrived in Mexico City to participate in the exhibition on Wednesday (November 29) at Plaza de Toros Mexico.

Ahead of the contest, Maria Sakkari turned up on the red carpet, wearing a buttoned jacket paired with an all-black flared high-rise trousers. She was accompanied by her sister Amanda.

Meanwhile, Wozniacki and her husband Lee also grabbed the spotlight as they shined in their respective neon green maxi dress and cream-colored sweatshirts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sakkari and Wozniacki were also pictured during their warm-up session on the clay court of the Plaza de Toros, hours before their clash.

Expand Tweet

Sakkari defeated Wozniacki 6-3, 6-4 in front of a sold-out crowd on Thursday. The contest was tight in the initial stages, with both players being solid with their serves.

However, Sakkari broke the serve in the seventh and ninth games to claim the opening set. The Greek then cashed in on the momentum and served out for the match in the tenth game of the following set.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul, who were also part of the exhibition tournament, played out a thriller at the Bullring later in the day. The Spaniard defeated Paul 7-6, 6-3.

A look at Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sakkari's head-to-head record on tour

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sakkari have squared off on two occasions on the tour so far.

The duo first clashed at the 2017 Wuhan Open. Following a first-round bye, fourth-seed Wozniacki faced Sakkari in the second round. Sakkari, coming from the qualifiers, registered an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win to beat the experienced Dane.

Wozniacki, however, leveled the scores at the Charleston Open two years later. She defeated the Greek 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The Dane then beat Petra Martic to advance to the final, where she was denied the title by Madison Keys.

With Wozniacki having made her return to the tour earlier this year, it will be exciting to follow this evenly-matched rivalry in the tournaments to come.

Coming to the present day, Caroline Wozniacki was last seen in action at the 2023 US Open. She made a fourth-round exit after falling to eventual champion Coco Gauff. Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari last played at the WTA Finals. She failed to reach the semifinals after losing all her group-stage matches.