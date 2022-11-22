In Pictures: Maria Sharapova attends Elton John's "wild" farewell tour concert with beau at Dodger Stadium

Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes took some time out from their busy parenting life to celebrate musical legend Sir Elton John as he bid adieu to his fans at his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, as part of his farewell tour.

Maria Sharapova and Gilkes, who recently became parents to a baby boy, had a joyous night out at the “wild” event.

"A wild parents' night out," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also relished the famous “Dodger Dog” for the first time in her life.

"Elton was great (!!) but I had my first Dodger Dog and it was great too," Maria Sharapova admitted.

Elton John’s iconic Dodger Stadium concert was attended by many well-known figures including Paul McCartney, Jude Law, Donatella Versace and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Interestingly, Billie Jean King was also present at the English singer’s historic Dodger concert in 1975, where she danced to his songs on stage. King reminisced about the day as she attended Elton John’s final concert at the stadium.

"I'll be your back-up dancer anytime, Elton!" she said.

The former American tennis player also presented John with a $1 million donation to his AIDS Foundation on stage.

"I'm still mostly trying to figure things out" - Maria Sharapova on becoming a mother

Maria Sharapova welcomed her first child in 2022

Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes welcomed their first child – a baby boy named Theodore on July 1, 2022. In a recent interview with NewBeauty, the Russian tennis star gave insights into her new role as a mother. Sharapova, who retired from tennis in 2020, said that she was ready to take on the exciting journey of raising a child and pass on her experiences. She also revealed that she was slowly getting into the groove.

"I felt like I was ready to have a child of my own and pass along my own experiences," she said. "I’m really excited to watch this little boy grow up, although that is still incredibly hard because I’m still mostly trying to figure things out. It’s beautiful, but it’s also challenging. This has literally been the fastest year of my life. It’s like we blinked, and it’s over. I’m excited about this stage of motherhood. I feel like I’m just getting through the first few months of a little baby’s life."

The tennis icon stated that she was looking forward to the upcoming year and was curious to see how motherhood would affect her work commitments.

"I’m excited to see the next year unfold and see how I find my balance with work. I’m interested to see what choices I’ll make with that work-life balance. It’s never going to be 50-50. I really do love to work. I also love my family. I know a lot of women face this unique challenge of finding that right balance that works for your family. I don’t know the secret, but I’m ready to work on it," she added.

