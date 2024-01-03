In pictures: Maria Sharapova gives fans a peek into her Moroccan vacation; wears a traditional cape and goes sightseeing

Maria Sharapova is currently on vacation in Morocco and has been keeping her fans updated about her holiday.

She did so by taking to Instagram and uploading quite a few stories. In one of them, Sharapova can be seen soaking up the culture and tradition as she wore a Moroccon robe.

"Moroccan robe, Italian slipper, @amanessentials pajamas," wrote Sharapova.

She also uploaded pictures of Moroccan architecture she saw when she went sightseeing.

She was seen enjoying a meal in another photo, while she also gave fans a tour of the resort she stayed at via a video on her story.

Maria Sharapova's career highlights

Maria Sharapova at the 2023 US Open

Maria Sharapova had an illustrious 19-year career before she retired in 2020. She notably completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 when she won her first French Open.

Sharapova emerged onto the scene when she was just 17, winning the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. She defeated two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the final. Sharapova even became the World No. 1 in 2005 when she was just 18 years old.

The Russian then won the 2006 US Open, beating Justine Henin in the summit clash, before winning the 2008 Australian Open by defeating Ana Ivanovic in the final. Sharapova also has two French Open titles to her name, defeating Sara Errani and Simona Halep in the 2012 and 2014 finals respectively.

The Russian won the WTA Finals once in 2004 and was runner-up on two occasions (2007 and 2012). She also won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, losing in the final to Serena Williams.

The former World No. 1 faced a major setback when she failed her drug test at the 2016 Australian Open. Sharapova was initially suspended from tennis for two years, but her suspension was later reduced to 15 months.

Over the course of her career, she won 36 career titles in singles and three in doubles. Sharapova also helped Russia win the Fed Cup (now the Billie Jean King Cup) in 2008.